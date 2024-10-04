US Open: stock markets trade lower at the opening 🔔
US indexes lose at the opening of the cash session NY Fed regional index performs very poorly The second day of the week starts with worse moods...
Market news
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
The year-over-year CPI inflation in Canada for December was 3.4% (in line with expectations), compared to 3.1% in November. On a monthly basis, there...
Oil: Geopolitical tensions near the Red Sea are pushing up oil market prices Rates for transporting goods from Asia to Europe are rising significantly,...
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) and Morgan Stanley (MS.US), which largely derive their profits from investment activities, are trading up a modest 1.7% today in...
European markets drop during Tuesday's session Investors fear a decline in Hugo Boss margins Verbio company revises forecast for...
German ZEW SurveySentiment Expectations Jan: 15.2 (est 11.7; prev 12.8) - ZEW Survey Current Situation Jan: -77.3 (est -77.0; prev -77.1) - Eurozone...
The U.S. dollar continues to strengthen against other currencies of developed countries. The departure of US 10-year yields above the 4% barrier put pressure...
The wage data was always going to be the metric worth watching in today’s labour market report from the UK. Central bankers around the world...
Futures point to lower opening of European cash session Attention turns to CPI data from Canada Wall Street's largest banks will report...
German CPI (M/M) Dec F: 0.1% (est 0.1%; prev 0.1%) - CPI (Y/Y) Dec F: 3.7% (est 3.7%; prev 3.7%) - CPI EU Harmonised (M/M) Dec F: 0.2% (est 0.2%;...
UK ILO Unemployment Rate Nov: 4.2% (prev 4.2%) - Employment Change Nov: 73K (prev 50K) - Average Weekly Earnings 3M (Y/Y) Nov: 6.5% (est 6.8%; prev...
APAC region indices came under pressure as yields rose. The Nikkei lost 0.66%, the Hang Seng was down nearly 1.89%, and the Kospi lost 1.01%. Highlights...
Due to the observance of Martin Luther King Day, market volatility was subdued, with commodity futures and US indices trading on a shortened schedule. Natural...
The US100 has been on an upward trajectory since the start of 2023, peaking at new all-time highs in December before a temporary pullback in early January...
At the end of December, EURUSD briefly increased above the 1.1010 level, reaching a peak of 1.1140. However, this upward movement proved to be fleeting,...
A notable divergence between silver and gold is evident on the weekly chart. Silver has demonstrated resilience against steeper declines, holding above...
NATGAS retreats 6% at the beginning of the week following a weekend winter comeback. This week temperatures will remain low, but towards the end of January...
DE40 loses 0.50% in the new week Strikes in Germany continue after the weekend Will the ECB cut interest rates four times this year? European...
USDCAD is testing from the bottom the support line of the upward trend that started in mid-2021. If the Canadian dollar (CAD) maintains its current trend,...