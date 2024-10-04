M&S and Tesco have Christmas to remember
Tesco and M&S delivered good market news ahead of the FTSE 100 open on Thursday, defying gloom about the UK consumer and the retail sector in general....
Market news
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
European futures on indices suggest a higher opening US CPI publication and jobless claims (1:30 PM GMT) in investors spotlight Very light...
The price of Bitcoin has again initially risen slightly on news that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to allow spot Bitcoin...
Wall Street indices return to growth after an uncertain start to the cash session. US500 gains 0.40% and returns above the 4800 point level, while...
NATGAS prices fall during today's session by over 4.82%, thereby negating much of the gains observed yesterday. Natural gas futures gained yesterday...
EchoStar (SATS.US), a leading provider of technology and connectivity solutions, has seen its stock soar over 38% today following the announcement of its...
03:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data: Distillate Fuel Production: actual -0.064M; previous 0.115M; Gasoline Inventories: actual...
Indices maintain lower volatility in anticipation of tomorrow's CPI report Etsy (ETSY.US) loses after a recommendation from Goldman Sachs Smart...
Shares of the manufacturer and tester of integrated circuits used in the automotive, aerospace and energy industries, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR.US)...
European markets still under selling pressure Investors await tomorrow's CPI report from the US BofA boosts sentiment around Heidelberg...
Bitcoin is down 2% today and currently hovers around the $45,000 level. Investor activity in the last day of waiting for SEC Bitcoin ETF decision is quite...
Japan's main indices Nikkei 225 (JP225) and Topix climbed to new highs, unseen since 1990, despite noticeably weak sentiment during the Asian session....
Japanese yen is the weakest G10 currency today, following release of wage growth data for November. The report showed labor cash earnings growing by just...
Japanese stocks have been the standout performers so far in 2024. The Nikkei is higher by more than 3% so far in 2024, while the S&P 500 is up a mere...
Financial markets are looking a little lost as we reach mid-week, with no clear direction or narrative to drive markets. European stocks have opened mildly...
European indices set to open lower US oil inventory data on watch Second-tier data from Europe European index futures point to a lower opening...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower - S&P 500 dropped 0.15%, Dow Jones moved 0.42% lower and Russell 2000 dropped around...
Bitcoin price rallied as high as $47,950 after official SEC profile on X posted unauthorized information about Bitcoin ETF approval, but the euphoria ends...
The dollar index rose 0.3% today, while EURUSD recorded a 0.24% drop and is trading around 1.0925. 10-year treasuries bonds yields remained above...