Daily summary: NATGAS surges 13%, sentiment on Wall Street remains weak
The dollar index rose 0.3% today, while EURUSD recorded a 0.24% drop and is trading around 1.0925. 10-year treasuries bonds yields remained above...
Market news
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
The dollar index rose 0.3% today, while EURUSD recorded a 0.24% drop and is trading around 1.0925. 10-year treasuries bonds yields remained above...
Bitcoin entered in strong resistance zone of $47.000 again before tomorrow's final SEC decision about Ark Invest and 21 shares spot Bitcoin ETFs. Valkyrie...
Tesla (TSLA.US) with as much as 2.7% loss is the worst stock performer among US 'BigTech' companies today, and we can see that it may be due to...
The Wall Street Journal reports that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE.US) is in late-stage talks to acquire server and network services equipment maker...
The correction on Wall Street is prolonged, but not violent today. US100 and US500 are losing 0.3% Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE.US) shares...
The co-founder of Valkyrie Investments and its current CIO, Steven McClurg, indicated to industry portal The Block that he expects approvals for spot Bitcoin...
European markets under selling pressure Commerzbank announces that repurchased treasury shares will be redeemed' Investment banks revise...
Oil Saudi Arabia decides to cut export oil prices for Asian countries to the lowest levels since 27 months. The price has been set $1.5 higher...
The festive season was meant to bring some cheer to the UK’s beleaguered retailers, but instead the British Retail Consortium reported that like-for-like...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) resumed a climb after a brief pause yesterday. New 6-10 day weather forecasts for the United States show that the biggest...
According to ECB Governing Council member Mário Centeno, the European Central Bank will not have to wait until May to decide on interest rate changes....
The oil price is in focus on Monday, after brent crude prices fell by close to 4% at the start of the week. The driver was Saudi Arabia, who announced...
Cryptocurrencies, and Bitcoin, continue to draw investors' attention and experience volatile price moves. Markets hope for an imminent approval of...
European indices set for higher opening EUR drops after German industrial production miss Trade balance from Canada and the United States European...
German industrial production report for November was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a month-over-month increase in German production....
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher - S&P 500 gained 1.4%, Nasdaq rallied 2.2% and small-cap Russell 2000 traded 1.9% higher. Dow...
Wall Street indices trade mostly higher today - S&P 500 gains 0.7%, Nasdaq rallies 1.6% while small-cap Russell 2000 jumps 1.2%. Dow Jones trades...
Nvidia shares (NVDA.US) jump almost 5% today and are trading at fresh record highs above $500 area after company presented new graphics cards and Reuters...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...