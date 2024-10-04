A look at OIL
Oil prices are dropping today in response to Saudi Arabia cutting oil export prices to Asia to the lowest level in 27-month. We have written more about...
Market news
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Oil prices are dropping today in response to Saudi Arabia cutting oil export prices to Asia to the lowest level in 27-month. We have written more about...
IFR issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
This year has been marked by corrections in major stock indices, leading to new downward pressures on the EUR/USD pair (-0.83% YTD). But, is this trend...
Wall Street indices open slightly higher US500 tests 4,745 pts resistance zone Boeing drops 8% after issues with 737 Max 9 jets Wall Street...
Despite the weak sentiment in global markets over the last two weeks, the situation seems to be slowly improving. Today, we no longer observe declines...
In anticipation, of the US SEC regulator's decisions on spot ETFs, bitcoin is trading around $44,000 and has managed to make up a good portion of recent...
Crude oil is down 3% today, significantly reversing the price rebound from the first week of 2024. The price rebounded in early January due to escalating...
Boeing shares are down nearly 9% ahead of the cash session on Wall Street, after the FAA (U.S. Federal Aviation Administration) grounded some MAX 9s following...
US500 at a significant support zone Strong job market supports the dollar The last two weeks have been exceptionally tough for US indices. A...
CPI (y/y) for December in Switzerland: 1.7% (expected 1.5%; previously 1.4%) - CPI (M/M) December: 0.0% (expected -0.1%; previously -0.2%) - CPI Core...
Factory orders in Germany increased by 0.3% m/m against an expected increase of 1.0%. However, these are significantly delayed data for November. Previously,...
Markets lose on another day of the new year Retail sales and CPI from Switzerland At the beginning of the new week, index futures suggest a lower...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are having a weak session. Declines are particularly noticeable in China, where the HSCEI and HSI indices are...
Wall Street indices trade mostly higher today - Dow Jones gains 0.1%, S&P 500 trades 0.3% higher and Dow Nasdaq adds 0.4%. Small-cap Russell 2000...
The first week of 2024 was marked with pullback on equities and strengthening of the US dollar, as investors erased part of the late-2023 market moves....
The first week of a new year is heading to a close. It was marked with strengthening of the US dollar as well as pullback on the equity markets. Those...
A major reversal occurred on the EURUSD market this afternoon. The main currency pair has been trading lower throughout the day and even briefly broke...
ISM services data for December was released today at 3:00 pm GMT. Market was expecting headline ISM index to drop slightly compared to November reading,...
Wall Street opens flat after strong NFP data US2000 tests 1,945 pts swing area Constellation Brands maintains full-year forecasts Wall Street...