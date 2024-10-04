Stock of the week - Barrick Gold (04.01.2024)
Barrick Gold is one of world's leading gold producers Company's stock is highly correlated with gold price Barrick is looking to expand...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Slight rebound in Europe after yesterday's sell-off JD Sports' downgraded forecasts knock down Adidas and Puma shares Hapag Lloyd...
Services PMI indices for December from the European countries were released this morning. As most of the reports were revisions to flash readings released...
Testing phase begins on January 17, 2024, on the Goerli network. Subsequent tests on the Sepolia and Holesky networks on January 31 and February 7,...
German and French CPI Data Final Service PMI Data Significant US Labor Market Data Today's calendar is filled with several significant...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are having a weaker session. Indices in China are losing about 0.10-0.50% despite good PMI data from the services...
FOMC minutes turned out to be a largely non-event. Document noted that almost all participants saw lower rates at the end of 2024 than currently. However,...
FOMC minutes from December 12-13, 2023 meeting offered no major surprises. On one hand, the document noted that almost all FOMC members saw a lower rate...
FOMC minutes were released at 7:00 pm GMT today. Document related to the December 12-13, 2023 meeting, when the Federal Reserve left interest rate unchanged...
The post-FOMC US dollar weakening seems to have been halted at the turn of 2023 and 2024. US dollar index (USDIDX) is trading around 2% above a low from...
BITCOIN slumped today in the early afternoon, painting a daily low just slightly above $40,000 mark. A report from Matrixport suggesting that SEC will...
Oil prices are on the rise today, with Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI) trading almost 3% higher on the day. There is a number of factors in play today, that...
Two closely watched US reports were released today at 3:00 pm GMT - ISM manufacturing index for December and JOLTS report on job openings for November....
Wall Street opens lower ahead of FOMC minutes US500 tests drops to 2-week low Avalanche of new recommendations for US stocks Wall Street indices...
Richmond Federal Reserve Chairman Thomas Barkin commented today on the economy, risks and prospects for US monetary policy. Overall, the commentary indicates...
FOMC minutes to be released today at 7:00 pm GMT Document will related to December 12-13, 2023 meeting Fed left interest rates unchanged during...
Bitcoin has been trading higher this morning, but things took a dramatic, mysterious turn in the early afternoon. Gains were erased, and the coin plunged...
Bitcoin is trading down a modest 1.3% and retreating to $44,400 today. In the altcoin market, Stepn is losing the most heavily, with a nearly 12% sell-off....
European indices drop DE40 break below the 16,800 pts support zone Hapag-Lloyd gains as Red Sea transit remains dangerous European stock markets...