DE40 tests lower limit of trading range
European indices drop DE40 break below the 16,800 pts support zone Hapag-Lloyd gains as Red Sea transit remains dangerous European stock markets...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
The shares of global freight giant A.P. Moller - Maersk (MAERSKA.DK) are gaining more than 4% in today's session following Goldman Sachs' upgrade...
Today's session is again marked by the dollar returning to growth after a brief correction, putting pressure on energy commodities. Brent and WTI crude...
Germany, unemployment rate. Currently: 5,9%. Expectations: 5.9% vs. 5.9% previously (revised to 5.8%); (with unemployment expected to change by...
Index contracts in Europe suggest mixed opening on the Old Continent JOLTS and ISM data will shed more light on the health of the US economy Investors...
Oil loses slightly despite the still unsettled situation in the Middle East, where a precision strike by Israeli drones killed one of Hamas' leaders,...
The rising US dollar and higher yields put pressure on the sentiment of investors from the global stock market. The USDIDX index rose by over 0.8%,...
Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM.US) are gaining more than 12% today, after Maersk decided to abandon the return of diverting ships through the Red...
Moderna is gaining 14.30% marking the highest intraday gain since late 2022 following an upgrade by Oppenheimer from Perform to Outperform. The investment bank...
Oil prices erase initial gains driven by a geopolitical premium related to escalating tensions in the Red Sea. It seems that the main drivers of the decline...
Correction on Wall Street Dollar with a strong rebound Tesla reports sales results for cars The new year on Wall Street begins with a correction....
US, final PMI indices for December Manufacturing PMI Final Actual 47.9 (Forecast 48.4, Previous 48.2) US manufacturing sector experienced a...
The temporary rebound in the Chinese stock market from the end of December 2023 was again quickly erased after weaker PMI readings from the Chinese economy....
Shares of JOYY (YY.US) are plunging 11% in premarket today. US-listed shares of Chinese tech company are slumping in premarket after the company announced...
The Christmas period was one of the warmest on record, not only in Europe, but also in the US. That's why prices just before Christmas were very low....
European indices erase early gains DE40 pulls back from the 17,000 pts area Airbus likely to exceed annual delivery target European stock market...
According to news reports and Reuters sources, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may not delay Jan. 10 (next Wednesday) and approve the...
One of the key geopolitical events at the beginning of 2024 is the presidential and parliamentary elections in Taiwan, scheduled for January 13. Although...