BREAKING: NATGAS extends gains after EIA inventories report 📈
Decline in US natural gas inventories came in stronger than expected with -87 bcf reading vs -79 bcf exp. and -87 previously Futures on natural gas...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
US jobless claims: 218 k vs 210 k exp. and 205 k previously Continued jobless claims: 1,875 mln vs 1,875 mln exp. and 1,865 mln previously Today's...
Baidu's Ernie Bot has surpassed 100 million users, indicating a strong market presence and user adoption despite initial mixed reviews. Ernie...
European markets mark moderate declines Hapag-Lloyd halts Red Sea fleet despite task force activation to protect trade routes Overall market...
ZIM is a US-listed Israeli shipping company More frequent attacks in the Red Sea threaten commercial shipping ZIM was one of the first to reroute...
EURUSD continues to gain and has already climbed over 3.5% off the local low reached on December 8, 2023. The main currency pair broke above the 1.1100...
European indices set for higher opening Spanish retail sales, US jobless claims US oil and natural gas inventories reports European index futures...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.14%, Dow Jones moved 0.30% higher, while Nasdaq added 0.16%....
Wall Street indices are trading higher today. The Nasdaq is up 0.2%, the S&P 500 has added over 0.13%, and the Russell 2000 benchmark has gained...
Fitch Ratings predicts that the elevated interest expenses will continue to challenge highly leveraged speculative-grade companies in the U.S. and Europe,...
Ethereum has gained 5.70% to $2360, approaching this year's highs around $2400. Currently, Ethereum's price is already above the highest daily...
Richmond Fed Composite Index: actual -11; forecast -3, previous -5 Manufacturing activity in the Fifth District slowed in December, with the...
Wall Street records moderate gains The dollar continues to decline Yields on US bonds continue to decline US leading benchmarks opened...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) are trading over 3% higher today. New weather forecasts suggest that a period of above-average temperatures in the United...
DE40 gains after Christmas break Deutsche Börse to start share buyback program on January 2, 2024 Adler gains after Bafin audit completed Overall...
The so-called 'soft commodities' dominated on the commodity market in 2023. Cocoa, coffee and also, up to some point, sugar have been performing...
Japanese yen is the worst performing G10 currency today. Summary of Opinions from Bank of Japan December meeting showed that BoJ members are still uncertain...
European indices set to open higher Richmond Fed index, API oil report Oil trades higher amid Middle East tensions European index futures point...