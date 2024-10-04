Morning wrap (27.12.2023)
US indices traded higher yesterday - S&P 500 gained 0.42%, Dow Jones added 0.43% and Nasdaq jumped 0.54%. Small-cap Russell 2000 gained over 1% Indices...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Stock index futures on Wall Street have been trending upwards since the start of today's trading session. S&P 500 is up 0.2% and Nasdaq increases...
Tivemos alguns dados a serem divulgados sobre os EUA, mas todos eles eram dados de "segunda linha": Índice de Preços da Habitação...
Bitcoin dipped below $43000 today, shedding around 2% during the trading session. This marks the cryptocurrency's lowest level since December 20. If...
NATGAS is experiencing a substantial decline of over 3% this morning, largely erasing the rebound that occurred in the previous two sessions (it's...
Today is the first trading session after Christmas. While many markets remain closed, some Asian countries and the United States are conducting business...
Today marks the first trading session after Christmas, but not all markets are operating normally. Some commodity markets remain closed, and...
The market is in an ultra positive mood. Wall Street indices record moderate gains, with both US500 and US100 trading around 0.30-0.40% higher,...
In the last month of this year, increases in global markets are driven by speculation about upcoming cuts in interest rates and decreasing inflation. Particularly...
On Friday, US stocks opened slightly higher amidst mixed sentiments after the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, the core...
A notably larger drop in the U.S. PCE inflation, the preferred measure of inflation by the Fed, led to stronger market movements. Among the gainers is...
DE40 pare losses after lower US PCE reading Nike guidance weighs on Puma and Adidas shares Morgan Stanley increases stake in MorphoSys General...
US, data package for November. PCE inflation. Currently: 2.6% y/y. Expected: 2.8% y/y. Previous: 3.0% y/y Core PCE inflation. Current: 3.2% y/y....
Combination of Swiss franc strength and US dollar weakness has been fuelling a strong sell-off on USDCHF market since the start of Q4 2023. As US inflation...
The final pre-Christmas session on the global financial markets has been calm so far. Trading ranges are narrow as investors are looking forward to a long,...
Chinese gaming stocks slumped today, pushing Hang Seng almost 1.8% lower during the final pre-Christmas session. Sell-off was triggered after new regulation...
British pound caught a bid this morning after UK retail sales data for November came in much above expectations. Beat in retail sales seemed to offset...
European indices open little changed US PCE inflation seen decelerating in November Canadian GDP report for October due at 1:30 pm GMT European...
UK GDP report for Q3 2023 as well as UK retail sales data for November was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Attention was mostly on retail sales, as GDP...