BREAKING: GBP jumps after mixed UK data
UK GDP report for Q3 2023 as well as UK retail sales data for November was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Attention was mostly on retail sales, as GDP...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
UK GDP report for Q3 2023 as well as UK retail sales data for November was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Attention was mostly on retail sales, as GDP...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher, even in spite of a downward revision to US Q3 GDP data S&P 500 gained 1.03%, Dow...
Wall Street indices are recovering some losses after yesterday's weak cash session. The US500 is up 0.30% and is trading around 4770 points....
Carnival Corporation (CCL.US) reported a significant improvement in its fourth-quarter earnings, surpassing expectations with a loss of 7 cents per share,...
US, gas inventory change. Currently: - 87 bcf. Expected change: -80 bcf. Previous: -55 bcf NATGAS prices reacted with a slight increase shortly...
On Thursday, US stock index futures indicated a likely recovery for Wall Street after experiencing its most significant drop since late September the day...
FedEx slumped over 12% on Tuesday Plunge was triggered by disappointing fiscal-Q2 2024 earnings release Company missed revenue and profit expectations Express...
Canadian retail sales data for October was released at 1:30 pm GMT today. Report was expected to show monthly increase in headline, as well as core retail...
GDP QoQ Final Actual 4.9% (Forecast 5.2%, Previous 5.2%) GDP Price Index Actual 3.6% (Forecast 3.6%, Previous 3.6%) In the third quarter of 2023,...
Crude prices have had a strong run over the past few sessions, jumping over 10% off the intraday lows reached on December 13, 2023. An attempt was made...
Euphoria on European markets fades Despite low volumes, individual benchmarks lost ground ECB gives green light to Commerzbank's dividend payment General...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced the final monetary policy decision of 2023 today at 11:00 am GMT. Market was expecting a 250 basis...
Japanese yen has been one of the best performing G10 currencies during Asia-Pacific session, following release of Japanese government economic forecasts....
European indices set to open lower US Q3 GDP report revision CBRT rate decision, Canadian retail sales European index futures point to a lower...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower, following a late-session slump. S&P 500 dropped 1.47%, Dow Jones moved 1.27% lower and...
Wall Street indices recovered from earlier losses and are now trading higher on the day S&P 500 and Dow Jones gain 0.1% each, Nasdaq trades 0.3%...
Toro Company (TTC.US), US landscaping company, is surging 9% after release of fiscal-Q4 2023 (calendar August - October 2023). Stock launched today's...
Patrick Harker, president of Philadelphia Fed, delivered some remarks on monetary policy this evening. It seems that Harker tried to send a balanced message....
Oil prices continue to climb as risks to shipping in the Red Sea continue to increase. US, along with its allies, plan to create a coalition that will...