BREAKING: CPI inflation in Canada higher than expected. USDCAD loses 📉
CPI inflation reading from Canada (for November) came in higher than expected: 3.1% y/y vs 2.9% and 3.1% previously Canadian CPI MoM: 0.1% vs -0.1%...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Shares of UK-based Superdry (SDRY.UK) are currently losing more than 15% after the company warned that its full-year earnings will suffer due to a difficult...
Final Eurozone inflation data for November: CPI YoY Final Actual 2.4% (Forecast 2.4%, Previous 2.4%) CPI MoM Final Actual -0.6% (Forecast -0.5%,...
Yesterday, BlackRock submitted a revision of its spot Bitcoin ETF proposal driving gains in the cryptocurrency market, particularly Bitcoin's price....
US Real Estate Data Canadian CPI Data Central Bankers' Speeches Today's macro calendar is quite engaging. In the first part of the...
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) maintained its rhetoric of loose monetary policy, keeping interest rates at a steady level of -0.10%. This decision is in line...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are mixed. The Chinese market stands out with declines, where indices are losing about 1.00%. Meanwhile, other...
- Today's session on the stock market began with declines, stock indices from Asia-Pacific closed lower, and negative sentiment was also given to investors...
Shares of U.S. company SunPower (SPWR.US) are losing nearly 35% in today's session following the release of a delayed 10-Q report. Among other things,...
Cryptocurrencies are trading under downward pressure today, nevertheless the magnitude of the early declines has already been partially erased. Bitcoin...
The beginning of the week for cryptocurrencies is definitely not a good one. Bitcoin is losing almost 2% and is defending itself around $41,000, but some...
There is renewed buzz about one of the world's most important shipping lanes. The world's largest carriers like Maersk Tankers, Moller-Maersk,...
U.S. indices gain slightly at the start of the week Nippon Steel has agreed to buy U.S. Steel at $55 per share Southwest Airlines has reached a...
Rate decision from Bank of Japan is a key event of the pre-Christmas week on the markets. Japanese central bank is set to announce its decision during...
DE30 in slightly worse mood at start of week UBS sees potential in European listed stock exchange operators Carl Zeiss Meditec wants to expand...
Oil prices jumped shortly before noon today, following an announcement from UK oil giant BP. BP said that it will halt all tanker crossings through the...
German IFO Institute released a set of business indices for December today at 9:00 am GMT. Data was expected to show small improvement in the headline...
S&P 500 futures (US500) are trading a touch higher today, after snapping a 7-day winning streak on Friday. US500 closed daily candlestick lower on...