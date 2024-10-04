DE30: Brunello Cucinelli's comments push shares of European fashion companies higher
Brunello Cucinelli announcements support European fashion sector MorphoSys with offering of new shares to institutional investors General market...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Retail sales in the USA increased by 0.3% month-over-month, against an expected decline of -0.1% month-over-month. The previous decrease was revised from...
Oracle reported fiscal-Q2 2024 earnings on Monday Stock plunged over-12% during post-earnings session Cloud growth continues to slow Biggest single-day...
European Central Bank announced its final monetary policy decision of 2023 at 1:15 pm GMT today. ECB was expected to keep interest rates unchanged for...
Bank of England announced the final monetary policy decision of 2023 today at 12:00 pm GMT. BoE was expected to keep rates unchanged, with the main rate...
Norges Bank's Committee unexpectedly decided to raise interest rate from 4.25% to 4.5% on December 13, citing high inflation as a key concern. This...
The market is expecting a very dovish message from the ECB Communication over the past months has indicated a desire to keep interest rates high for...
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has released its monthly oil market report, revising its production and demand forecasts for 2023 and 2024. Here...
Norges Bank - the Bank of Norway unexpectedly raised interest rates by 25 basis points. Current interest rate level: 4.50%; expected 4.25%; previously...
The Swiss Central Bank left interest rates unchanged as expected. Current interest rate: 1.75%; forecast 1.75%; previously 1.75% SNB comments: The...
Interest Rate Decisions in the UK, Switzerland, Norway, and the Eurozone Retail Sales in the USA Today's macro calendar is filled with important...
Indices continue to rise a day after the Fed's decision, with good market sentiment extending into the next day. The increases in US500...
Wall Street indices gain after the FOMC decision. US500 and US100 rise between 0.60-0.70%, breaking above this year's highs. Powell's...
Markets are interpreting the Fed's speech as dovish. We are observing capital flow to risky assets along with a weakening of the dollar. US500 and...
As expected, the Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates in the range of 5.25-5.5%. Immediately after the decision was published, the EURUSD pair...
Just as expected, the Fed left interest rates unchanged at 5.25-5.5% on the last meeting in this year. In the first reaction, US dollar loses slightly...
Shares of Etsy (ETSY.US) are losing nearly 7% in today's session due to planned layoffs of about 11% of all employees (225 workers). The company adds...
EIA's weekly oil inventories report: Distillate Inventories Actual 1.494M (Forecast -0.193M, Previous 1.267M) Crude Oil Inventories Actual...
US500 remains at 23-month highs ahead of the Fed decision USD Dollar holds off significant movements Pfizer warns that company revenues may decline...