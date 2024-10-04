Gold Below 2000 USD 🧨
Gold prices (GOLD) are falling during today's session by nearly 1.5%, dropping below the 2000 dollar per ounce barrier due to a stronger-than-expected...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
In the cryptocurrency market, we are observing another wave of increases. This time, capital has clearly started to flow from Bitcoin to smaller projects....
Wall Street opens slightly higher Strong dollar does not hinder the continuation of gains Bond yields slightly battered after the labor market...
University of Michigan inflation report for November: Condition Prelim Actual 74 (Forecast 68.5, Previous 68.3) Expectations Prelim Actual 66.4...
Gold (GOLD) prices fell close to 1% just before the start of the session on Wall Street following a stronger-than-expected reading of US employment data....
The rising tide of cryptocurrencies continues unabated, with smaller 'altcoins' also gaining today, although part of the euphoric rally was reduced...
US NFP report for November was released at 1:30 pm GMT and was a key macro release of the day. Report was expected to show a higher employment growth than...
Today's release of the US NFP report could bring increased volatility to the currency market. A potentially stronger-than-forecast report could mean...
German DE30 stays in the zone of historical highs Luxury goods companies lead Friday's session Investors' attention turns to the US NFP...
Japanese yen has been the best performing G10 currency during today's Asia-Pacific session. Gains came even as Japanese GDP report for Q3 2023 missed...
Release of the US jobs data for November is a key market event of the day. NFP report will be released at 1:30 pm GMT and is expected to show a bigger...
European indices open higher after mixed Asian session and yesterday rally on Wall Street US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report in focus of global markets A...
Final CPI readings in Germany came in line with expectations (3,2% CPI y/y and 2,3% HICP y/y, with -0,4% and -0,7% MoM decline respectively Source:...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street was fueled by bulls. The Nasdaq100 gained 1.48%, the S&P 500 rose 0.8% and the Dow Jones rose a modest...
Stock market in Europe ended today session in weaker sentiments. Germany 'bluechip' DAX lost only 0.16% but the discount on indices...
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) shares are trading up more than 8% today. This is due to yesterday's unveiling of the AI Instinct MI300X chip, which...
US natural gas inventories according to EIA came in -117 bcf vs -107 bcf exp. and +10 bcf previously Despite higher-than-expected decline in inventories,...
Wall Street opens higher. US100 leads gains Claims in line with expectations, weaker Challenger report Rises in AMD (AMD.US) and Alphabet (GOOGL.US)...
US wholesale sales data on a monthly basis (16:00) Wholesale sales MoM: -1.3% vs. 1% forecast and 2.2% previously US Wholesales inventories revenue...