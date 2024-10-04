Morning wrap (05.12.2023)
Stock indices in the Asia-Pacific region traded lower during Tuesday's session. Korea's KOSPI lost nearly 0.82% intraday, and Japan's Nikkei...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
One of the topics of the day was reaching new historical highs in the gold market, right after Friday's record close. Gold rose today nearly...
Today we had the release of factory orders data in the USA. The report confirmed that the US economy is showing the first signs of potential deceleration,...
Today's trading session is characterized by declines in US equities, which are bolstering the US dollar against major currencies. In the case of...
Wall Street open lower The dollar is the strongest currency in the market Yields on 10-year bonds are rising again Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) loses...
Gold closed at new historic highs as early as Friday, the beginning of December. The level of $2071 per ounce was the highest closing ever. However, this...
The weakening U.S. dollar, the rally in bond prices, a drop in treasuries yield and rising expectations of Fed rate cuts are driving the price of cryptocurrencies...
European indices in mixed mood during Monday's session Investors' attention turns to reviewing bank recommendations S&P Ratings upgraded...
Oil jumped around 1% this afternoon following comments from Deputy US Energy Secretary Turk. Turk said that while refill of the US oil reserves is limited...
Gold rallied to a fresh record high on Friday and the gains continued after the weekend as precious metal surged after the launch of new week's trading...
Reserve Bank of Australia to announce policy decision on Tuesday, 3:30 am GMT Bank expected to hold rates unchanged Inflation slow but remains above...
Cryptocurrencies extended the ongoing rally over the weekend and continue to gain at the start of a new week as well. Bitcoin is up over 3% on the day...
Riksbank minutes were released today at 8:30 am GMT. Document related to November 22-23, 2023 meeting at which central bank unexpectedly kept interest...
European indices set for flat opening Gold erases overnight surge Second-tier data from Europe and US, RBA rate decision European index futures...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed on the first day of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.7%, S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.7%, Kospi jumped 0.6% higher, Nifty...
Wall Street is clearly gaining at the end of Friday's session. The Nasdaq index adds nearly 0.34% intraday, the benchmark S&P500 adds 0.44%,...
3 markets to watch November was one of the best months for equities so far this year. Did Santa Claus rally arrive early this year, or is the seasonal...
Russell2000 (US2000) rallies 2.5% awaiting change in Fed policy Money markets are increasing dovish bets Tesla (TSLA.US) loses...
The USDJPY pair is losing nearly 0.9% during today's session. The Japanese yen was doing relatively well early in the European session, but much of...