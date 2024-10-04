LIVE: Fed chair Jerome Powell speech. Gold gains 1% 📈
How Wall Street reacts to Powell? US short-term interest-rate futures rise after Fed chair Powell's remarks. Wall Street indices are traded slightly...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
U.S. ISM PMI manufacturing report (November): Current: 46.7. exp. 47.6; previously 46.7 Prices paid: 49.9 (exp. 45.9; previously 45.1) Employment:...
EUR deepened today's drop in the afternoon following comments from ECB member Villeroy. Villeroy, who is also head of Bank of France, said that disinflation...
According to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal, Apple (AAPL.US) and Paramount Global (PARA.US) were said to be discussing the potential of combining...
Canadian jobs market report for November was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a slightly smaller employment gain than in October,...
European indices gain during Friday's session DE30 breaks above the 16,300-point barrier Investor attention turns to US ISM data and Powell's...
Higher-than-expected Caixin manufacturing PMI reading failed to improve sentiment on Chinese indices Stock market discounts 'desperate' attempts...
Cryptocurrencies are riding a new wave, with Bitcoin climbing back above the $38,000 level. The increases follow advancements in the process of accepting...
Contracts in Europe point to higher opening Publications of final PMI data from Europe and the US Jerome Powell's speech Labor market data...
The session in the Asia-Pacific region is proceeding with moderate sentiments. Indices are mostly noted with a slight decrease. The Korean KOSPI...
Wall Street indices trade mixed during the final session of November. S&P 500 drops 0.2%, Nasdaq trades 0.8% lower, Dow Jones rallies 0.8% and small-cap...
Bank of America issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Salesforce (CRM.US) launched today's trading with an over-7% bullish price gap. Solid performance of the company's shares today is driven by release...
Oil prices have slumped over 4% since OPEC+ announced that it has reached an agreement on additional oil output cuts at a meeting today. While output cuts...
IFR issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry (market):...
Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official, weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show...
US pending home sales data for October was released at 3:00 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a 2.0% month-over-month decline, following a 1.1% MoM increase...
Wall Street indices open higher US30 jumps above 35,500 pts resistance Immunogen surges on AbbVie M&A news Wall Street indices launched...
Oil moved higher on headlines saying that OPEC+ agreed on output cuts. Saudi Arabia will extend its voluntarily 1 million bpd output cut while OPEC+ will...