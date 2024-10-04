BREAKING: USD gains after in-line PCE report
US data pack for October, including US PCE inflation, was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a slowdown in headline and core PCE...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Annualized Canadian GDP came in -1.1% vs 0.1% exp. and -0.2% previously QoQ reading came in -0.3% vs 0% previously MoM reading came in 0.1% vs...
Affirm Holdings jumped over 30% during past 5 sessions Fiscal-Q1 results showed improvement in margins Reports on strong US holiday season sales...
DE30 gains noticeably during Thursday's session At 1:30 p.m. GMT, PCE data from the U.S. Deutsche Bank boosted by JP Morgan analysts General...
Oil caught a bid shortly before noon today, following media reports that OPEC+ may have agreed on output levels. It was reported that there is a preliminary...
Today we will learn the PCE inflation measure readings from the United States for October. As we can see, this reading is pretty much delayed, given that...
Flash CPI inflation readings (for November 2023) from Eurozone came in 2,4% vs 2,7% exp. and 2,9% previously (-0,5% MoM vs exp. -0,2% and 0,1% previously) Eurozone...
European indices open today session with modest gains Stronger retail sales data from Germany, weaker readings from France Eurozone inflation and...
An unexpected American dollar rally and weaker than expected readings from France fueled weaker sentiments on EURUSD. Previously published stronger readings...
Retail sales in Germany for October came in -0.1% decline vs -1.9% exp. and -4.9% in previously reading Retail sales rose in October by 1.1% vs 0.4%...
The end of yesterday's session on Wall Street proved weak for the major benchmarks in the US. Buyers struggled to maintain their initial lead, with...
Today brought moderate gains on Wall Street, with US500 and US100 up by 0.25-0.35% amid a slight strengthening of the dollar. US500 is trading at...
OPEC, along with its Russia-led allies, is contemplating reducing oil production by up to 1 million barrels a day, according to delegates. This consideration...
Fed's Bostic's comments reflect a cautious yet optimistic outlook on the US economy. He anticipates a slowdown in economic activity in the coming...
Wall Street gains, indices head towards yearly highs Yields on 10-year bonds drop to 4.25% Dollar slows down declines and remains in consolidation Foot...
EIA inventories for the last week: EIA Crude Cushing Inventories Actual 1.854M (Forecast -, Previous 0.858M) EIA Crude Cushing Inventories Actual...
The commodities market is primarily associated with oil, gas or also gold. When it comes to this group, we also often talk about grains, but it is far...
Reserve Bank of New Zealand decided to keep rates unchanged at a meeting today. The official cash rate was left unchanged at 5.50%, in-line with market...
1:30 PM GMT - US Q3 GDP revision GDP (annualized): 5.2% vs 4.9% previously GDP Deflator. 3.6% vs 3.5% previously US GDP Price...