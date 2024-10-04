Stock of the week - Target (16.11.2023)
Target released fiscal-Q3 2024 earnings report on Wednesday Company beat sales and profit expectations Solid results supported by better inventory...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
The luxury goods sector has been one of the worst-performing sectors of the economy during today's trading session, following the release of Burberry...
Australian jobs report for October that was released during the Asia-Pacific session today turned out to be a positive surprise. Employment increased by...
European indices set to open flat Biden-Xi meeting seen as positive and optimistic Second-tier data from US, central bankers' speeches European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.16%, Nasdaq added 0.07% and Dow Jones jumped 0.47%. Small-cap...
Today, the markets end on a moderate gains. Wall Street is trading higher, but not significantly. However, the sentiment after the recent 9% increase...
In the last few minutes, we are observing an acceleration of growth in the crypto market. Bitcoin is reducing its recent declines and is returning above...
Catalent (CTLT.US) shares gain over 11% after publishing preliminary results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023/2024 and providing forecasts...
Wall Street gains at the market open Dollar continue to edge lower easing Target (TGT.US) opens 17% higher after strong quarterly earnings Wall...
Oil OPEC maintains its optimistic demand forecasts for 2024 and increases demand projections for 2023 OPEC+ is set to continue production cuts...
US data pack including retail sales and PPI inflation data for October was released at 1:30 pm GMT today. Data was expected to show small month-over-month...
DE30 extends yesterday's gains Investor attention turns to Siemens Energy results JD.com explores possibility of acquiring stake in Germany's...
Indexes in the European market extend the upward wave from yesterday's U.S. session and the earlier Asian session, which was dominated by gains in...
IFR issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry (market):...
A speech has just begun with Mario Centeno, ECB banker, commenting on current monetary policy in the Eurozone. Here are the most important comments made...
Retail sales in China surprised positively, Asian indices on upward wave European index contracts open higher Markets await PPI and retail...
October's inflation data from UK Inflation CPI from the United Kingdom came in 4.6% y/y vs 4.7% y/y exp. and 6.7% previously (MoM 0% vs 0.1% MoM...
Yesterday's euphoric gains on Wall Street supported the bulls in the Asian session, which saw strong gains in the benchmarks of Japan, South Korea...