BREAKING: USDJPY plunges, Bank of Japan intervention?
USDJPY experienced a quick and steep drop shortly after 3:00 pm GMT. While moves on other USD-tied FX pairs were also spotted, the move against Japanese...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Wall Street indices launch today's session lower Moody's cuts US credit outlook to 'negative' Boeing jumps after Bloomberg News...
DE30 in zone of important resistance levels Novo Nordisk gains after survey result Continental in the shadow of possible employee cuts General...
Beginning of a new week on the global markets has been rather calm. No major moves can be spotted on equity indices or the FX market. However, there is...
Wall Street earnings season is slowly drawing to a close with the majority of large-cap US companies having reported their Q3 2023 financials already....
The credit rating agency Moody's Investor Service downgraded the credit rating for the United States last Friday. The outlook for the rating was changed...
Kryptowährungen zeigen heute eine leichte Schwäche, wobei Bitcoin Mühe hat, über 37.000 US-Dollar zu bleiben. Es scheint, dass die...
Luis de Guindos, former Minister of Economy, Industry and Competitiveness in Spain, and currently the Vice-President of the ECB, spoke at the opening of...
IFR has issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Futures indicate a lower opening for the cash session in Europe USA CPI inflation coming up on Tuesday Today, futures contracts for European...
On the first day of the new week, indexes in the Asia-Pacific region are trading mixed. The Chinese market is seeing a slight rebound, with...
European indices ended the last trading session lower this week. Germany's DAX lost more than 0.77%, France's CAC40 fell 0.96%.The sentiments...
San Francisco Federal Reserve chair, Mary Daly: POLICY IS IN A VERY GOOD PLACE THE RISKS OF EXCESSIVE AND INSUFFICIENT POLICY TIGHTENING ARE NOW...
Shares of a software company Synaptics (SYNA.US), are trading up nearly 14% today as earnings and revenue in its first fiscal quarter (Q3 2023) beat Wall...
The second phase of this week's final trading session brings sizable gains in Wall Street indices. US100 futures broke above the zone of recent local...
Solana, the seventh largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, continues its rapid upward price rally. Today SOL is gaining more than 13.55%, and...
The economic calendar for next week includes several key macro readings from the world's major economies. Investors will receive CPI and retail sales...
US Wall Street indices started the session with gains Fed members agree - there is still a chance for more rate hikes in the US US100 gains 0.7%,...
The University of Michigan released a flash consumer sentiment report for November at 3:00 pm GMT today. This was a sole and therefore key release scheduled...