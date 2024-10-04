Daily summary: Wall Street recovers from early drop, USD gains
Wall Street indices launched today's trading lower but has managed to recover from the drops later on. S&P 500 trades 0.5% higher, Nasdaq gains...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT.US) is trading under massive pressure today. Stock is down around 40% on the day, following disappointing results of drug trial....
The US dollar is the best performing G10 currency at press time. The US dollar index (USDIDX) is up 0.6% on the day. Gains on the USD market come as yields...
VF Corp (VFC.US) , a US apparel and footwear company, is one of the worst performing US stocks today. Company is trading over 10% lower at press time and...
Shares of Arista Networks (ANET.US) are trading at double-digit highs today in response to the company's Q3 financial results and guidance, which soundly...
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) is preparing to announce its third-quarter results after the close of today's session, October 31st. On the day of...
Wall Street opens mixed but drops later on US30 tests 33,000 pts area Earnings from Caterpillar, Pfizer and Pinterest Wall Street indices launched...
The Conference Board released the consumer confidence index for October at 2:00 pm GMT today. Headline index was expected to deteriorate from 103.0 in...
Stock markets in Europe gain during Tuesday's session GDP data and CPI readings from the Eurozone point to the definitive end of the tightening...
Oil Oil prices pulled back at the beginning of a new week Israel intensified ground operations in the Gaza Strip but as the conflict did not escalate...
Canadian monthly GDP report for August was released today at 12:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a 0.1% MoM expansion of the Canadian economy, following...
Eurozone CPI harmonised (Y/Y) Oct P: 2.9% (exp 3.1%; prev 4.3%) - CPI Core (Y/Y) Oct P: 4.2% (exp 4.2%; prev 4.5%) - CPI (M/M) Oct P: 0.1% (exp 0.3%;...
During today's trading session on APAC markets, investors' attention was primarily drawn to the BoJ's monetary policy decision. The meeting...
European futures point to a mixed opening to today's cash session Spotlight on preliminary CPI and GDP data from the Eurozone and CB data from...
September retail sales -0.8% vs. +0.5% m/m expected. Earlier -1.2% m/m. Y/y reading of -4.3% vs. expected -4% and earlier reading of -2.3%.
The conference call with Chairman Ueda on today's BoJ decision has just begun. Here are the most important comments made by the BoJ Chairman: JAPAN'S...
As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its -0.1% target for short-term interest rates and for 10-year government bond yields around the 0% set by the...
Wall Street is making gains in the new week. The leading indexes, the Nasdaq 100 and the SP500 are up more than 1%. The better sentiment comes...
Tesla (TSLA.US) is facing downward pressure, influenced by a broader decline in auto stocks triggered by ON Semiconductor's disappointing forecast....