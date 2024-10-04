Crypto news: Bitcoin near 17 month highs but one step closer to $34,000 support 📊
Bitcoin is starting a week in which the main attention of the markets will be on Wednesday's Fed decision, and is still hovering in a price range between...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Today's session brings slightly increased volatility of the Japanese yen, due to the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision scheduled for tomorrow....
Wall Street starts the new week on a positive note The dollar is noticeably weaker, with EURUSD rising by 0.45 Amazon (AMZN.US) gained an additional...
Bank of Japan is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision during the next Asia-Pacific session. Timing is tentative but announcement is usually...
Flash German CPI report for October was released today at 1:00 pm BST. German CPI data for October Annual: 3.8% YoY vs 4.0% YoY expected, and...
European indices trade higher DE30 climbs back above 14,800 pts Siemens Energy jumps 5% as CEO says company doesn't need state money European...
Wall Street earnings season for Q3 2023 is in full swing. Last week was dominated by earnings from US biggest tech companies. There are still some of those...
Oil is trading lower at the beginning of the new week. Crude prices launched this week's trading with a small bullish price gap but those gains were...
EUR is trading higher against the US dollar today. While EURUSD dropped following miss in Spanish CPI data for October, those declines were erased later...
German GDP report for Q3 2023 was released today at 9:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a 0.3% quarter-over-quarter contraction. On an annual basis,...
This week will be particularly important for the EUR/USD, as we will have several macroeconomic data releases regarding the US and the FOMC decision on...
Flash Spanish CPI inflation report for October was released today at 8:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show quite a noticeable month-over-month jump...
European indices set for higher opening CPI inflation data from Spain and Germany Rate decisions from FOMC, BoJ and BoE later this week! European...
Israel said its army began the next phase of war against Hamas and intensified ground operations in northern Gaza over the weekend However, as there...
Wall Street erases some of the gains from the beginning of today's session. At the opening both the US500 and the US100 were gaining. At the...
Just after 6:20 PM BST, an Israeli military spokesperson announced that residents of Gaza City are being asked to move south. Israeli ground forces are...
The week ahead will be intense as the economic calendar is packed with top-tier macro events and releases. Traders will be offered rate decisions from...
Over the last two weeks, the Nasdaq 100 has lost over 8%, and a negative market sentiment led to the breaking of a key support line. The declines were...
Indexes indicate a higher opening for the cash session on Wall Street The US PCE data came out as expected Investors are beginning to speculate...