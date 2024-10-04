BREAKING: USD gains after in-line PCE data
Monthly data pack for September from the United States, including PCE inflation data, was released today at 1:30 pm BST. PCE data is released with a much...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Old Continent gains slightly at the end of the week US PCE data will be released at 1:30 pm BST Investors react to the results of Covestro,...
Amazon (AMZN.US) released Q3 2023 earnings report yesterday after market close, triggering an over-5% jump in company's share price in after-hours...
Oil market has been rather calm this week. Crude prices dropped at the beginning of the week as Israel held off on the land invasion of Gaza Strip and...
The Spanish GDP report for Q3 2023 was a key European macro release scheduled for today. Report was expected to show a lower pace of expansion than in...
European indices set for higher opening US PCE data for September in the spotlight Earnings reports from Chevron and Exxon Mobil European index...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower - S&P 500 dropped 1.18%, Dow Jones moved 0.76% lower while Nasdaq slumped 1.76% US index futures...
Wall Street indices deepened ongoing downward move today after key support levels on major US indices were breached yesterday S&P 500 drops 1%,...
HSBC issued a recommendation for the NZDCAD currency pair. HSBC recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Amazon (AMZN.US) is another US mega-cap tech company that will show its third quarter financials this week. Company is scheduled to report Q3 2023 earnings...
HSBC issued a recommendation for EURUSD currency pair. HSBC recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading lower US100 drops below key support zone Earnings from Merck, UPS and Mastercard Wall Street...
The European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates unchanged at a meeting today, in-line with market expectations. ECB is largely seen as done hiking...
A key US macro report of the week - GDP report for Q3 2023 - has been just released at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a significant acceleration...
The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to keep the three key ECB interest rates unchanged. Deposit rate: 4.0% (consensus:...
McDonald's trades around 3% year-to-date lower Company set to report Q3 earnings on Monday Revenue growth seen slightly weaker than in Q2 2023 McDonald's...
At 12:00 am BST the CBRT made a decision on interest rates in Turkey. The central bank decided to raise rates to 35%, in line with consensus. Turkey,...