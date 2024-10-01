Cocoa drops sharply since early September
The price of cocoa has been losing heavily since the beginning of September. This month alone, the price has fallen by about 8%, and the current situation...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Weaker than expected harvests across the Europe lifted December Chicago Wheat futures on CBOT (WHEAT). Prices are higher more than 1% on a daily basis,...
German DAX pulls back from all-time highs Investors await US JOLTS data release and BoC interest rate decision Nvidia sell-off yesterday puts pressure...
Ethereum is down nearly 3% amid risk aversion and stock market uncertainty, where sentiment is putting pressure on all risky assets. Net outflows from...
OIL.WTI erases losses in the first part of the day, gaining 1.20% to $71 per barrel following news that OPEC+ is considering delaying the planned production...
The Bank of Canada (BoC) is expected to cut interest rates for a third consecutive policy meeting. Concerns about inflation in the Canadian economy are...
Eurozone final Composite PMI for August came in: 51.2 vs 51 exp. Eurozone final services PMI for August came in: 52.9 vs 53.3. exp. Germany...
Yesterday, CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) measuring implied volatility of S&P 500 is now dropping from daily highs, as traders weigh in new conditions...
The US stock market tumbled sharply at the start of September, driven by a mix of weak economic data and heightened concerns around the AI sector. Manufacturing...
The JOLTS report will be released today, the first of several important labor market reports this week. In addition, investors will also learn about PMI...
The Asia-Pacific indices are recording a bearish session. The Chinese market is down by approximately 0.70%, Japan's Nikkei 225 index is...
Wall Street indices in the red - S&P500 trades 1.7% lower, DJIA loses 1.1%, Nasdaq and small-cap Russell 2000 plunge by 2.7%. ISM Manufacturing...
Unity Software (U.US) shares surged by almost 8% at the opening of the US stock market after Morgan Stanley upgraded its stance on the company from Equal...
Wall Street opens lower after Labor Day Indices plunge in the face of weak ISM manufacturing data Super Micro Computers rebounds after wave of sell-recommendations...
Futures contracts on Wall Street indices have been declining sharply since the start of today's trading session, with sell-off accelerating at the...
Oil: Libya has partially relaunched its oil production to satisfy its own consumption. With most of the exports staying on hold, we could expect...
US ISM Manufacturingreport for August came in 47,2 vs 47,5 exp. and 46,8 previously US ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid Actual 54 (Exp.: 52, Previous:...
German DAX retreats from historical highs Jefferies and Barclays modify recommendations on Deutsche Bank and Draegerwerk General market situation: Tuesday's...
Investors’ attention today turns to Swiss CPI and GDP data and the US manufacturing ISM PMI. A weaker-than-expected inflation reading and a mixed...