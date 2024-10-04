Gold pulls back from $2,000 area
A flight to safety can be spotted on the global financial markets ahead of the weekend. Risk of escalation in the Middle East remains real and investors...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
The next week on the markets looks interesting as it will be a week packed with top-tier macro events. Traders will be offered rate decisions from the...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
American Express (AXP.US) launched today's trading with a bearish price gap and reached the lowest levels in 10 months. This comes following the release...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the GBPCAD currency pair. MUFG recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Patrick Harker, head of the Philadelphia Fed, indicated that the economy in the US is weakening faster than thought and inflation is also falling faster...
Wall Street indices trade slightly lower US100 makes another test of the 23.6% retracement SolarEdge Technologies plunges 30% after profit warning Wall...
DE30 drops at the end of the week Fears of further escalation of conflict ruin "risk-on" sentiment General market situation: The...
Canadian retail sales data for August was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a 0.3% month-over-month drop in headline retail sales...
Fed Bostic delivered a speech today in which he struck an upbeat note on the US economy, hinting that it still has a lot of momentum. Bostic said that...
German company Duerr (DU.DE) is a major producer of parts for a number of companies in the automotive, pharmaceutical and carpentry sectors. The company...
The increases are driven by recent false reports about Blackrock's acceptance of a Bitcoin spot ETF and the upcoming halving. Although the speculations...
As market attention is focused on the actions of the Fed and rising geopolitical tensions, the main cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is gaining momentum and approaching...
Futures contracts indicate a lower opening in Europe Retail sales data from the UK, Canada, and Poland Futures contracts suggest a slightly...
Asia-Pacific indexes are mostly losing for another day in a row after the session on Wall Street once again worsened market sentiment. The...
A mixed mood was observed in the European trading session with a slight advantage for the market bears. In the end, Germany's DAX lost 0.33%, France's...
Markets on Wall Street are trading at mixed levels, and investors' attention during today's session is primarily focused on Tesla's (TSLA.US)...
The most important remarks said by Jerome Powell regarding the current economic condition and policy outlook: THE POLICY-SETTING COMMITTEE IS PROCEEDING...
Pfizer's (PFE.US) $43 billion Seagen (SGEN.US) deal wins unconditional EU approval. As it was concluded by European lawmakers, deal wouldn't raise...
U.S NATURAL GAS STORAGE ACTUAL: 97B VS 84B PREVIOUS; EST 81B Source: xStation 5 Stocks were 300 Bcf higher than last year at this time and...