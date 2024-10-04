US OPEN: Tesla's quarterly results and rising yields slightly depress Wall Street early in the session
Wall Street in mixed mood at the start of Thursday's session Tesla and Netlfix results in focus Jobless claims: 198k Forecast 210k Previously:...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares are trading down more than 6% after results that disappointed negatively. After initial gains after the market close, investors...
Weekly report on US jobless claims was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Expectations pointed to a small pick-up in initial jobless claims and continuing...
DE30 marginally higher during Thursday's session Nestle releases worse earnings results Deutsche Bank optimistic about GEA Group company General...
Lockheed Martin gained after launch of Israel-Hamas war Company reported Q3 earnings on Tuesday Sales beat expectations while operating profit lags Lower...
Shares of smartphone and technology manufacturer Nokia (NOKIA.FI) are under pressure today as the company disappointed with its results. Net income fell...
Netflix reported Q3 2023 earnings yesterday after market close Stock surged 12% in after-hours trading The biggest subscriber gain since Q2 2020 Company...
Among the FOMC members, opinions regarding the next interest rate hike are now divided. From some bankers' comments, we learn that the current level...
Contracts indicate a lower opening in Europe Data on wages and industrial production in Poland Unemployment benefits and speeches from Fed bankers Contracts...
Asian shares experienced a significant selloff due to concerns about rising Treasury yields and increasing Middle East tensions. 10-year...
Tesla's Q3 23 earnings came in below expectations, with adjusted EPS of $0.66 and revenue of $23.4 billion, missing analyst estimates of $0.74 and...
Key points: Earnings per share beat expectations by 7%. Revenue beat expectations by 0.1%. Netflix added 8.76 million new subscribers in the...
Declines on Wall Street slowed somewhat at the end of the mid-week session, but both the US500 and US100 are trading more than 0.70% lower. Today...
Governor Waller discussed the outlook for the U.S. economy and its implications for monetary policy. He highlighted the positive economic data in recent...
Wall Street opens lower Safety assets leading the gains Morgan Stanley declines after earning results Today's session started with declines...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official weekly report on US inventories of oil and oil derivatives at 3:30 pm BST. The report was...
Gold as well as silver are posting solid gains today. Jump comes even as US yields are slightly higher on the day and can be best explained with a flight...
Today after the Wall Street session, we will learn the results of the largest US electric car manufacturer, Tesla (TSLA.US). The market will primarily...
US housing market data for September was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Data was expected to show significant increase in housing starts as well as a quite...