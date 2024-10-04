Morgan Stanley loses 2% after mixed Q3 earnings
Morgan Stanley (MS.US) revenues in Q3 was slighlty higher on yearly basis and earnings per share were not enough high to cause the optimistic reaction...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
Morgan Stanley (MS.US) revenues in Q3 was slighlty higher on yearly basis and earnings per share were not enough high to cause the optimistic reaction...
Netflix (NFLX.US), US video streaming company, is scheduled to report Q3 2023 earnings today after the close of the Wall Street session. Company has recently...
Citi downgrades recommendation for Lufthansa (LHA.DE) Oil companies a stronghold of gains in Europe Overall market situation: Wednesday's...
Crude oil is trading higher today, with brent climbing above $92 per barrel on a wave of concern over the escalating conflict in the Middle East. As a...
Taux d'inflation en zone euro (IPC) sur un an : 4,3, conformément aux prévisions et inchangé par rapport au mois précédent....
Sports company Adidas (ADS.DE) yesterday reported preliminary results for Q3 2023 and raised its earnings forecasts for the full year. Preliminary...
European indices traded mostly lower after the open despite stronger than expected macro readings from China Eurozone inflation data and US home sales...
UK CPI reading y/y: 6,7% vs 6,6% exp. and 6,7% previously (0,5% m/m vs 0,3% m/m previously) UK Core CPI y/y: 6,1% vs 6% exp. and 6,2% previously...
Chinese GDP came in higher than expected at 4.9% on an annualized basis vs. 4.5% expected and 6.3% previously. On a quarterly basis, growth was 1.3%...
Sentiments on European session was mixed, with the DAX closing flat, the FTSE gaining nearly 0.5% and the CAC40 up 0.1%. Polish bluechips benchmark...
Shares of the second largest bank in the US, Bank of America are gaining more than 3% today as the bank beat forecasts and improved profit by 10% y/y....
JP Morgan analysts raised their forecast for US real GDP growth to 4.3%, up from 3.5% previously. At the same time, the yield on 2-year treasuries rose...
US NAHB Housing Market Index came in 10% lower than expected at 40 vs 44 estimated and 45 previously As we can read inside the NAHB report: Stubbornly...
US100 loses 0,5% and bulls are trying to stop 'risk off' rewind on Wall Street US 10-year treasuries hit new, year high at 4,85% level....
US industrial production came in stronger than expected with 0,3% growth vs 0,0% exp and 0,4% in previous reading US Capacity Utilization: 79.7%...
Futures on Wall Street indices are falling down before the US open, pressured by rising yields. According to the US Department of Defense has confirmed...
Canadian CPI inflation data for September was released at 1:30 pm BST today. Report was expected to show headline price growth gauge staying unchanged...
US Retail sales m/m: 0,7% vs 0,3% exp and 0,6% previously US core retail sales mm/m 0,6% vs 0,2% exp. and 0,6% previoulsy In first reaction...