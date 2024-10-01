Stronger-than-expected Q2 GDP reading in Switzerland
- Switzerland, GDP report for Q2. Actual: 0.7% q/q. Forecast: 0.5% q/q. Earlier: 0.5% q/q. In the second quarter of 2024, Switzerland's GDP adjusted...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
- Switzerland, CPI inflation for August. Actual: 1.1% y/y. Forecast: 1.2% y/y. Earlier: 1.3% y/y. In m/m terms. Actual: 0% m/m. Forecast: 0.1% m/m....
Detailed macro calendar (BST): 07:30 am - Switzerland, CPI inflation for August. Forecast: 1.2% y/y. Earlier: 1.3% y/y. In m/m terms. Forecast:...
Yesterday's session on the stock markets was characterized by slightly lower volatility due to a banking holiday in the US and Canada. However,...
The start of a new month does not bring much volatility to the markets, although seasonally this is one of the weakest months for Wall Street or for...
Gas prices are rebounding strongly in today's session, continuing the rebound started last week. Gas prices are up 2.7%, testing the vicinity of the...
Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) shares have already rebounded more than 4% from daily lows, gaining 2.5% on an intrday basis after the company said it was considering...
The Q2 earnings of nearly 95% of companies listed on the American stock exchange are already behind us. However, this does not mean that investors will...
Greater imports in Asia Asia's oil imports rebounded in August after a July that saw the lowest imports in two years. China, the world's largest...
After Bitcoin's huge rally, in Q1, the second part of the year is noticeably weaker for it. Admittedly, the cryptocurrency is trading almost 20% above...
German DAX retreats from zone of historical highs Market volatility will be limited by the US holiday Wall Street session today will not take place,...
The week opening for the Chinese Hang Seng Index was weak, and futures (HK.cash) are dropping almost -1.1% today, as official, state manufacturing PMIs...
Today, final European manufacturing PMIs came in mostly stronger than expected, while the biggest 'gap' between analysts expectations and final...
The beginning of this week is expected to be calm in the markets, mainly because the stock market on Wall Street will be closed today due to the “Labour...
European index contracts are losing -0.2% after a weak session in Asia, where China's Hang Seng declined Key macro readings around 10:00 am (final...
Global stock markets are opening the week in a mostly weaker mood. Trading on Wall Street will be closed today due to the Labor Day holiday in the United...
The last session on European markets this week saw marginal declines in most stock market indices, despite the fact that the start of the session was...
US100 gains 0.5%; slow gains in Nvidia shares support semiconductor industry sentiment Intel (INTC.US) gains 7% after revealing strategic talks with...