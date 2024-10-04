Morning wrap (29.09.2023)
Wall Street indices finally managed to book hefty gains yesterday after a rather poor start to the week. S&P 500 gained 0.59%, Dow Jones moved 0.35%...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
The mood in the European session was mixed, with Britain's FTSE closing the session almost flat against a 0.7% gain on Germany's DAX index Wall...
The largest of the cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is trading up quite a bit today, fueled by a decline in the dollar and bond yields. The price of BTC has risen...
Chicago Federal Reserve Chairman Austan Goolsbee commented today on the situation in the US economy. The U.S. dollar today is one of the weaker currencies,...
Wall Street opens higher, US500 gains nearly 1%, dollar loses Small increase in jobless claims, third revision of US GDP in line with expectations Fed's...
ZINC is rallying 6% today and is trading at the highest level since May 2023. Base metal price surged to a 4-month high following media reports on strong...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued a weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Market was expecting an 90 billion...
Markets see moderate improvement in sentiment Inflation in Germany surprises slightly lower Overall market situation: Stock market sentiment...
Jobless claims data Initial jobless claims: 207k vs 210k expected (204k previously) Continuing claims: 1664k vs 1671k expected (1670k previously) The...
Flash German CPI report for September was released today at 1:00 pm BST. Market was expecting headline German CPI to decelerate from 6.1% YoY in August...
Intel has been lagging behind Nvidia and AMD Company underperformed during AI craze Nevertheless, Intel shares trade 30% YTD higher Hopes for...
The Japanese yen remains weak against most currencies, including the USD, EUR, and CAD. Coupled with the strengthening dollar, the USDJPY rate is entering...
CPI inflation data and retail sales from Spain: Spanish CPI YoY Flash Actual 3.5% (Forecast 3.5%, Previous 2.6%) Spanish CPI MoM Flash Actual 0.2%...
Futures in Europe indicate a higher cash session opening Inflation and retail sales data from Spain Inflation from Germany, final GDP data from...
Asia-Pacific markets are mostly trading lower, with the Australian S&P/ASX 200 being the sole gainer with only a 0.1% increase. On the other...
Significant concerns regarding U.S. oil reserves are causing a sharp rise in oil prices. Brent and WTI both gain over 3% today, due to further cuts...
Neel Kashkari, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, expressed uncertainty about whether the central bank has finished its rate hikes,...
The opening on Wall Street indicated a potential rebound after several days of increased selling pressure. However, the first few hours of trading verified...
Crude oil has been one of the main factors contributing to the problem of uncontrollable inflation worldwide. When Russia attacked Ukraine, uncertainty...