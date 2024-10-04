Economic calendar: Ifo Index in Germany marks the beginning of a calm week
Higher opening on the Old Continent markets Germany's Ifo Index Regional indices of the industry in the US Futures on European indices...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Asian-Pacific markets showed mixed results in this week's opening session. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was a leading gainer, up by 0.85%, while Chinese...
On Wall Street, we are observing a slight rebound in indices after two days of stronger declines. The US500 is trading slightly positive, while the...
Sentiment in the U.S. stock market is mostly positive today, with Ford Motor (F.US) shares standing out among the automotive sector on the rise. The company...
Mary Daly and Michele Bowman of the Federal Reserve commented today on the US economy. Daly's statement - where one could see more uncertainty and...
Binance Holdings, its U.S. arm Binance.US, and CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao have filed motions in the United States District Court seeking to dismiss...
In a significant move for the technology industry, Cisco Systems (CSCO.US) has announced its intention to acquire the cybersecurity firm, Splunk, for an...
Wall Street opens higher Europe's PMI comes out slightly lower Activision Blizzard rises after new information regarding the acquisition On...
Susan Collins, head of the Philadelphia Fed, shared with the market today her own view of the economy and the Fed's further tightening path. In principle,...
US PMI indices for September were released today at 2:45 pm BST. Report was watched closely as it was a flash release and European PMIs released earlier...
Futures contracts on Chinese indices rallies after UBS and Goldman Sachs optimistic comments about furure China economy and stocks valuations. CHN.cash...
European stock market indices trade lower DE30 bounce off mid-term support Hapag-Lloyd slumps on UBS recommendation European stock market indices...
IFR issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 0.8689 Take...
With the BoJ's decision, the cycle of publishing monetary decisions of major central banks this week comes to an end. The markets reacted volatile...
Germany: Manufacturing PMI: 39.8 (expected: 39.5; previous: 39.1) Services PMI: 49.8 (expected: 47.1; previous: 47.3) France: Manufacturing...
France - PMI index from France for September. Manufacturing. Actual: 43,6. Forecast: 46; Previously: 46 Services. Actual: 43,9. Forecast:...
A conference with BoJ Governor Ueda has just begun, where the banker will comment on the bank's decisions on monetary policy, as well as comment on...
BoJ maintains interest rates and reaffirms dovish monetary outlook PMI data and Canadian retail sales data on the calendar. S&P500 with biggest...
- UK Retail Sales (M/M) Aug: 0.4% (est 0.5%; prev -1.2%) - Retail Sales (Y/Y) Aug: -1.4% (est -1.2%; prevR -3.1%) - Retail Sales Ex Auto Fuel (M/M)...