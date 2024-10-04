BREAKING: China indices rises after PBoC cuts reserve requirement ratio 📊
People Bank of China says RRR cut effective rate since tomorrow China cuts reserve requirement ratio by 0,25 PPT In the first reaction after...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
People Bank of China says RRR cut effective rate since tomorrow China cuts reserve requirement ratio by 0,25 PPT In the first reaction after...
Close call The European Central Bank's decision on interest rates is a close call. Inflation remains high, but on the other hand, the European economy...
Today's ECB decision, which will be announced at 13:15 BST, will be in the spotlight of global markets and has a good chance to drive volatility on...
The main macro event today is the European Central Bank decision Claims, PPI inflation and retail sales in the US will be published moments after Indexes...
Yesterday's session ended with modest gains on Wall Street, with stronger supply running in the second half. The Nasdaq gained 0.38%, the S&P...
- The macro event of the day was undoubtedly the U.S. CPI inflation reading, which, despite the higher indication, does not seem to have changed investors'...
Chinese electric car manufacturers today are performing poorly and recording declines as the EU looks to halt imports of cheaper cars from China, fearing...
Shares of Detroit-based automotive companies General Motors (GM.US) and Ford (F.US), as well as Italian conglomerate Stellantis (STLAM.IT), some of whose...
US CPI inflation came in above market expectations. The headline reading came in at 3.7% y/y against expectations of 3.6% y/y. Monthly we had a reading...
USA - weekly EIA inventory report: Crude oil stocks: Actual: +3.95 mb; expected -1.6 mb; previously -6.31 mb Gasoline stocks: Actual:...
The market is pricing in a near 95% probability of interest rates being held at next Wednesday's meeting High fuel prices force airlines to lower...
USA - inflation report for August: CPI headline annual: Actual: 3.7% y/y. Expected 3.6% y/y; previously 3.2% y/y CPI headline monthly: Actual:...
Investors await U.S. CPI reading with uncertainty TeamViewer will reduce scope of partnership with Manchester United Birkenstock filed for...
Will a high inflation reading mislead the market ahead of the Fed decision? Report at 2:30 PM The US CPI inflation report for August will be published...
It's been nearly 16 years since the legendary launch of the first iPhone, which shocked the world in June 2007 and started a buying frenzy for Apple...
The British Pound is losing against the dollar today after significantly weaker GDP data for the month of July and a decline in industrial production....
US CPI inflation data Indices in Europe open lower Today's macroeconomic calendar essentially has one important event planned - the US CPI...
GDP data: UK GDP Estimate YoY Actual 0.0% (Forecast 0.4%, Previous 0.9%) UK GDP Estimate 3M/3M Actual 0.2% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.2%) UK...
Yesterday's market session ended with declines on Wall Street. The SP500 (US500) closed 0.60% lower at 4460 points, and the Nasdaq 100 (US100) lost...