Gogo surges 11% after buyback announcement
Gogo (GOGO.US), US provider of in-flight broadband Internet for business aircraft, is one of the best performing US stocks today. Shares are surging 11%...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
US indices opened lower Declines deepened after unexpected jump in services ISM Roku jumps after announcing lay-offs Wall Street indices launched...
USDCAD experienced a volatility jump at 3:00 pm BST today, following rate decision announcement from Bank of Canada as well as release of the services...
Most indices in Europe are trading lower today The DE30 is losing 0.50% and is trading near 15700 points Industrial orders data from Germany again...
The price of Watches of Swizterland (WOSG.UK) is losing 1.5% today but has strongly erased declines in recent days fueled by speculation that Rolex was...
Platinum and palladium are currently the most oversold metals. Even industrial metals are currently doing significantly better. Interestingly, during today's...
The recent voluntary extension of oil supply cuts by Russia and Saudi Arabia until the end of 2023 has had a notable impact on global oil prices. These...
Australia's GDP exceeds expectations on an annual basis U.S. trade balance data for June U.S. ISM Services Index Interest rate decisions in...
Indices from Asia-Pacific were traded mostly lower. Only the Japanese Nikkei225 traded higher by 0.70%. AustralianS&P/ASX 200 declined by 0.45%,...
Wall Street indices are mostly down after the extended weekend. US500 is down by 0.30%, Dow Jones is down by 0.4%, while US100 remains flat. Most...
Blackstone (BXMT.US) and Airbnb (ABNB.US) surged on Tuesday after it was announced that both companies will be joining the S&P 500 index, effective...
US market opens lower on the first day after the long weekend. Factory Orders came slightly better than expected. Saudi Arabia extends cuts. Catalent...
Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 3:00 pm BST (Wednesday, September 6). Market expects Canadian central...
Visa (V.US), a global payments technology company, is expanding its horizons by stepping into the blockchain space with Solana. The partnership aims to...
Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI) surged over 1.5% following the output announcement from Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom announced that it will extend the current...
Christopher J. Waller, a voting member of the Fed's Governing Council, delivered some comments on monetary policy and economy this afternoon. Comments...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on the pair with following...
European stock market indices trade mixed DE30 bounces off 23.6% retracement Commerzbank drops after Barclays downgrade European stock market...
Oil An official announcement of extension of additional production cuts by Saudi Arabia and exports by Russia through October is expected this week The...