Morning wrap (04.09.2023)
Indices from Asia-Pacific launched new week's trading higher. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5%, Kospi trades 0.6% higher and Nifty 50 trades...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
The main indices in the USA are losing ground at the end of the week, despite a higher opening at the start of the session. The US500 is trading...
Bitcoin is down 2% and deepens recent lows. The price is currently falling to around $25,400. Nearly 4 days ago, investors in the cryptocurrency market...
NFP report for August is already behind us and while there is still some time until the FOMC meeting, investors will hear from the Reserve Bank of Australia...
This week was particularly important, as several macroeconomic publications started to show a weakening labor market, which is considered a lagging sector....
US indices opened higher today, with the US500 and US100 rising around 0.60% and 0,30% respectively US labor data show the first signs of weakening,...
ISM Manufacturing index for August: Index: Actual: 47.6; Expected: 47; Previously 46.4 Employment: Actual: 48.5 Expected: 44.2; Previously...
Dell Technologies (DELL.US) posted impressive second-quarter results, with shares surging by over 12% in pre-market trading. The IT behemoth outperformed...
Canada GDP came below market expectations, USDCAD ticks higher: GDP (y/y): -0.2% vs 1.2% forecast and 3.1% previously GDP (m/m): -0.2% vs -0.2%...
The US NFP report for August was released at 1:30 pm BST today. This is the final piece of key data from the US labor market ahead of the FOMC meeting...
HSBC issued a recommendation for NZDCAD currency pair. HSBC recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
US equity index futures trade higher today while the US dollar index (USDIDX) is trading flat on the day. However, the situation may change in the early...
European indices are trading slightly higher Bulls on the DE30 are trying to break through the 16,000 point resistance before NFP report Eurozone...
USDCAD is one of the currency pairs that may see some more volatility in the early afternoon today. This is because two key reports will be released at...
A number of manufacturing PMI indices for August from European countries was released this morning. However, the majority of those were revisions to flash...
European indices set for flat opening NFP report for August in the spotlight Survey data from Europe and the United States European index futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.16%, Dow Jones moved 0.48% lower and Nasdaq gained 0.11%. Small-cap...
Indexes in China scored declines today, with a fairly weak Asian session in Japan and Korea. Hong Kong retail sales came in at 16.5% versus 18% forecast...
Shares of software company Salesforce (CRM.US) gained nearly 6% after opening the U.S. session supported by Q2 results, but have since managed to give...