US Open: Wall Street rises after weak US macro data, HP loses 10%
Wall Street opens the session flat, mixed sentiment prevails Dow Joens (US30) contracts gain 0.22% with Nasdaq (US100) contracts up 0.07%. Investors...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
Wall Street opens the session flat, mixed sentiment prevails Dow Joens (US30) contracts gain 0.22% with Nasdaq (US100) contracts up 0.07%. Investors...
US, US GDP report for Q2. GDP growth (annualized). Actual: 2.1%. Expected: 2,4%. Previous: 2.0% PCE core. Actual: 3.7% QoQ. Expected: 3.8% QoQ....
US ADP employment report for August was released today at 1:15 pm BST. As always, data was closely watched given that it is one of final hints ahead of...
Despite the radical move by the CBRT, which that week raised rates from 17.5 to 25 percent (versus 20 percent expectations by Reuters analysts), the Turkish...
German CPI data for August was released at 1:00 pm BST time: CPI annual change: actual 6.1% y/y; expected 6.0% y/y, previously 6.2% y/y HICP annual...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 pulls back from 16,000 pts area German CPI for August and US ADP are key events of the day European...
US dollar is trading under pressure today, although it should be said that scale of the move is rather small compared to yesterday's strong pullback....
Bitcoin gained even more than 7.0% in yesterday's session Why is Grayscale's win over the SEC so important? Technically, BTC rebounded from...
CPI and HICP inflation report for Augustwas released at 8:00 am BTS time: CPI: Actual 2,6% YoY; Expected 2,6% YoY; Previosuly 2,3% YoY HICP:...
Futures indexes indicate a mixed opening in European markets Several CPI publications from Europe today, including from Germany Today's macro...
Bad news is still good news, which means that markets still anticipate a soft landing scenario. After yesterday's worse Job Opening data report...
Wall Street indices gained following flat opening and now trade higher on the day. S&P 500 gains 1.1%, Dow Jones trades 0.6% higher, Nasdaq rallies...
Stock market indices are trading higher today with gains accelerating during the US cash trading session. This a result of a release of weak data from...
US data released today turned out to be a disappointment - JOLTS figures are below 9 million, and Conference Board consumer sentiment for August has dropped...
Bitcoin as well as other cryptocurrencies jumped on news that US Federal Appeals Court ruled that US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) was wrong...
Conference Board consumer confidence index for August was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Data was expected to show a drop of the headline index to 116.1...
Wall Street indices open little changed Potential head and shoulders pattern on US2000 Best Buy reports solid fiscal-Q2 earnings Wall Street...
Case-Shiller National NSA: 0.0% YoY in June, compared to the -0.4% in the previous month. Case Shiller 10-City Composite: -0.5%...
Oil Crude oil reserves have been declining since the beginning of March and they are now at around to 434 million barrels in the United States Comparative...