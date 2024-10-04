Curvedao falls down 📉 20% to Egorov's margin call level?
The CurveDao cryptocurrency is one of the most systemically important for decentralized finance (De-Fi). The founder of the entire Curve ecosystem, Michael...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Oil Concerns related to economic growth in China are causing a retreat in crude oil prices. China is said to account for over 50% of demand growth...
US durable goods orders data for July was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be mixed - headline sales slumped more than expected while...
Central Bank of Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm BST. CBRT was expected to deliver a 250 basis...
Just two days ago, we wrote that the main tech companies index, Nasdaq 100, was striving to break the 15,000-point level. After a strong nearly 8.0% correction...
Major indexes in Europe rebound at the start of the cash session Decision on interest rates in Turkey US unemployment benefits and durable goods...
US indices ended yesterday's session with solid gains. The Nasdaq 100 Index gained 1.60%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.10%. The Dow Jones was...
Nvidia's (NVDA.US) highly anticipated report significantly beat Wall Street expectations in both revenue and earnings per share. Revenue from...
Wall Street indices rally higher today. S&P 500 and Russell 2000 trade 1.2% higher, Nasdaq surged 1.8%, Dow Jones gains 0.7% Nvidia...
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF.US) is one of the best performing Wall Street companies today. US clothing retail released a solid earnings report for fiscal-Q2...
Peloton Interactive (PTON.US) is one of the worst performing US stocks today. Company's shares are plunging over 20% following release of fiscal-Q4...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Private API report released yesterday...
Flash PMI indices from the United States for August were released today at 2:45 pm BST. Report was expected to show a small improvement in the manufacturing...
Wall Street indices open higher Investors wait for earnings from Nvidia Foot Locker plunges over 20% after suspending dividends Wall Street...
Canadian retail sales data for June was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Market was expecting headline sales to come in flat compared to a month ago (0.0%...
Silver is trading around 1.7% higher today and almost 5% higher week-to-date. In spite of Chinese economy struggling, we have been observing gains not...
European exchanges wipe out most of early morning gains PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone below the 50-point barrier! Morgan...
Nvidia's (NVDA.US) Q2 report is one of the main events, not only in the context of this week but perhaps the entire second half of the year on the...
Services: 48.7 vs. Exp. 51.0 (Prev. 51.5) Manufacturing: 42.5 vs. Exp. 45.0 (Prev. 45.3) Composite: 47.9 vs. Exp. 50.3 (Prev. 50.8) PMI...