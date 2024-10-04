Morning wrap (22.08.2023)
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Tech sector outperformed, driving 0.69% gain on S&P 500 and over 1.5% jump on Nasdaq. 'Old...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...

The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....

Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...

The first session on Wall Street this week brings gains in the major stock market benchmarks. Market sentiment is improving on a wave of strong financial...
The recent dollar bulls have led to a lot of EURUSD discounting, but at the beginning of the week buyers are coming to the fore and the Eurodollar is approaching...
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares gained more than 5.5% on Monday, breaking a six-session streak of declines after brokerage Baird Equity Research added Tesla shares...
Goldman Sachs has issued a recommendation for the EUR/CAD currency pair. Goldman Sachs recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
S&P 500 (US500) ended for the 3rd consecutive week with losses. The declines in the indices have been supporting the appreciation of the u.s dollar,...
Declines in the shares of electric car maker Nikola (NKLA.US) have accelerated since the open on Wall Street today and are already above 14% as the company...
Wall Street starts Tuesday's session with gains Palo Alto Networks (PANW.US) on wave of quarterly results and raised forecasts Nvidia...
Bitcoin last week saw its biggest drop since the November 2022 FTX crash. The price of the major cryptocurrency slid from $30,000 and dropped to $25,900...
European stock exchanges gain at the start of the week Property market under pressure with Crest Nicholson (CRST.UK) warning Adyen...
Japanese yen is one of the worst performing G10 currencies today after erasing earlier gains. JPY gained during the Asian session on some risk-off flows...
The Australian dollar is one of the worst performing G10 currencies today. AUD is underperforming following the rate decision of the People's Bank...
European indices set for lower opening People's Bank of China delivers disappointing rate cut Nvidia earnings, flash PMIs and Jackson Hole symposium...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed during the first session of a new week - Nikkei and Kospi gained 0.3% each, Nifty 50 added 0.2%, S&P/ASX...
Market sentiments remain pessimistic towards the end of the week, even though the US500 and US100 indices are recovering slight losses from earlier...
This week brought a lot of negative sentiment to the financial markets. Evergrande has filed for bankruptcy protection in a US court - the second-largest...
The heavy rainfall associated with the weather phenomenon known as El Nino is not likely to begin in Argentina until October, which could affect the maize...
Wall Street opened lower today due to uncertainty regarding Fed rate hikes and conditions in China No significant macroeconomic reports are scheduled...
The second largest cryptocurrency has failed to make up most of the downward movement of the past 24 hours although anonymous sources quoted by Bloomberg...