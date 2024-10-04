Economic Calendar: Norges bank decision, Jobless Claims and Philadelphia survey ahead!
Contracts in Europe indicate a lower opening of the cash session on Thursday Today's data includes US unemployment benefits and trade balance...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets traded in a weaker mood today, following the momentum of yesterday's US session. Japan's Nikkei 225 is up by...
Eurozone GDP flash report y/y came in 0,6% vs : 0,6% exp and 1% previously and 0,3% q/q - in line with expectations. Eurozone...
The tone of today's Fed 'minutes' remains mixed, however, in the first reaction it supported profit taking on the dollar and the EURUSD...
Fed Minutes reading (7 PM BST) Federal Reserve officials said a gradual slowdown in US economic activity appeared to be happening. Fed still see...
EURUSD ended after 6 hours rather lower in the latest minutes releases, although on average EURUSD gained, but this is the result of reactions from October,...
Today we will learn the transcripts of the US central bankers' discussions from the July meeting, which saw a 25bp interest rate hike to 5.5%. The...
Decrease in oil inventories by 7 million! A drop of 2 million brk was expected with a previous increase of 5.85 million Gasoline stocks fall by only...
Wall Street gains slightly at the start of Wednesday's session New home sales and U.S. industrial production surprised on the upside Retailer...
In July, industrial production in the US rebounded with a 1.0% increase after experiencing declines in the previous two months. Manufacturing output...
Sentiment around Asian indices has been weakening. CHNComp and HKComp contracts were heavily discounted today due to weaker Chinese economy. China's...
European exchanges make slight gains before Wall Street open Investors' attention turns to FOMC Minutes Marks & Spencer (MKS.UK)...
U.S. home construction starts rise to 1.452 million vs. exp. 1.45 million and the previous level of 1.398 million This is obviously positive...
PayPal (PYPL.US) shares have been on a dismal streak since 2021 and yesterday dived below the psychological $60 level. Despite fairly good Q2 results,...
Eurozone GDP flash report (y/y) (Actual: 0,6%. Forecast: 0.6%. Previous: 1.0%) q/q reading (Actual: 0,3%. Forecast: 0.3%. Previously:...
WHEAT quotations are gaining during today's session due to an attack by the Russian side on one of the Danube River ports. The head of the military...
European markets lose at the start of the session FOMC minutes - the macro event of the day EU50 loses nearly 0.17% before...
UK CPI (Y/Y) Jul: 6.8% (exp 6.7%; prev 7.9%) CPI Core (Y/Y) Jul: 6.9% (exp 6.8%; prev 6.9%) CPI (M/M) Jul: -0.4% (exp -0.5%; prev 0.1%) CPI Core...
Tuesday's session on Wall Street saw declines in US indices. The Nasdaq lost 1.14% and the S&P500 fell 1.16%, closing the session below its...