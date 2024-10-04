DE30: European markets without the same direction, Exor acquires 15% stake in Philips
European markets without a common direction The Dutch investment company Exor NV , controlled by the Italian Agnelli family, has acquired...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
European markets without a common direction The Dutch investment company Exor NV , controlled by the Italian Agnelli family, has acquired...
The Bloomberg Commodity Price Index ETF (ICOM.UK) is up today and trying to make up for last week's losses, even despite today's strong pullback...
The morning does not start well for risky assets. The U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen definitely reign supreme in the market. Stocks and commodities,...
This morning's topic is China, in particular the uncertainty surrounding developer Country Garden and the decline in new loans in July. Chinese...
Friday's session on Wall Street saw relative declines in US indexes. The Nasdaq lost 0.56% and the S&P500 fell 0.11%. Asia-Pacific...
The dollar strengthened after PPI inflation data from the US. The data came in slightly above forecasts, the headline reading came in at 0.8% y/y...
The last trading session of the week brings a deterioration in market sentiment, which also does not escape the quotations of NATGAS, which today drops...
The Securities and Exchange Commission said in a filing on Friday that it will seek comment on ARK Investment Management's proposal to list a spot...
University of Michigan data for August. Consumer sentiment index. Actual: 71,2. Expected: 71.0. Previous: 71.6 Current conditions subindex....
Wall Street starts this week's final session with declines US PPI inflation reading comes in above expectations Semler...
US, PPI inflation for July: Headline Annual. Actual: 0.8% YoY. Expected: 0.7% YoY. Previous: 0.1% YoY Core Annual. Actual: 2.4% YoY. Expected:...
DE30 loses slightly at the end of the week CPI reading from the US failed to improve market sentiment Results from Bechtle...
IFR issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
US CPI inflation for July turned out to be softer than expected but it did not lead to any major USD weakening. FOMC minutes will be released next week...
AUDNZD is one of the major FX crosses that is making the biggest moves today. This is because AUD is one of the best performing G10 currencies today while...
European indices set to open lower GBP surges after solid Q2 GDP data US PPI and University of Michigan index on the agenda European...
UK GDP report for Q2 2023 as well as production data for June were released this morning at 7:00 am BST. Report turned out to be a positive surprise with...
US indices finished yesterday's trading little changed as post-CPI euphoria failed to last. S&P 500 gained 0.03%, Dow Jones moved 0.15% higher...
Major stock indexes from Europe ended the session higher. The DAX gained 0.91%, the FTSE100 added 0.42% and the CAC40 closed at +1.52%. The DAX failed...