US Open: Wall Street loses, BigTech under pressure of Nvidia sell-off
Wall Street loses, US100 loses 1.2% and leads declines on Nvidia correction (NVDA.US) Bank stocks fairly quiet after rating downgrade and Moody's...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
Wall Street loses, US100 loses 1.2% and leads declines on Nvidia correction (NVDA.US) Bank stocks fairly quiet after rating downgrade and Moody's...
Rising Costs of AI, is it actually profitable business? AI is currently a significant trend, with millions of users accessing ChatGPT daily. Given this...
The main cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has seen a sharp rise, which can be tentatively linked to the decision of the Moody's rating agency. This one decided...
Today after the US session, Disney (DIS.US), the largest US entertainment company, will report financial results. Investors expect a decline in net income...
TUI (TUI.DE) and Continental (CON.DE) quarterly results. Italian government imposes limits on application of 40% windfall profits tax; banks...
The Wendy's Company, on August 9, 2023, announced its unaudited results for the second quarter ending July 2, 2023. The company showcased significant...
Oil dropped hard following a release of disappointing trade data from China yesterday, which showed weakness in both foreign and domestic demand. Data...
IFR issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 0.8593 Take...
Global markets have calmed after yesterday's turmoil that was triggered by a combination of a few factors - Moody's rating agency downgrading a...
European indices set for higher opening Chinese CPI drops into negative territory Earnings reports from Walt Disney and Plug Power European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower but off the session lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.42%, Dow Jones moved 0.45% lower while Nasdaq and...
Global financial markets were in risk-off moods today amid disappointing Chinese trade data, Italian windfall tax and Moody's downgrade of US...
Oil has been trading as much as 3% lower earlier today. Crude prices were under pressure after disappointing trade data from China showed bigger-than-expected...
Deterioration in sentiment on the markets is clearly visible today. Risk-off moods can be seen all across the globe. There is no clear reason behind the...
Investors were offered comments from 2 Fed members this afternoon - Philadelphia Fed chief Harker and Richmond Fed chief Barkin. Harker has been rather...
Wall Street follows into footsteps of European peers and opens lower Russell 2000 leads declines on Wall Street Eli Lilly surges...
Shares of California-based manufacturer of plant-based meat substitutes Beyond Meat (BYND.US) are losing more than 15% after results - the company failed...
DE30 loses more than 1.5% and tests the barrier at 15,800 points Company results: Fraport (FRA.DE), Bayer (BAYN.DE) NovoNordisk...
Oil Oil is pulling back after data from China showed weakness of the economy. Price decline exceeds 2.5%, and WTI is testing the $80 per barrel...