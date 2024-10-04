Palantir shares mixed after buyback fails to impress
Shares of Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) trade little changed in premarket today after the company reported Q2 2023 results yesterday after the close...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Shares of Danish company NovoNordisk (NOVOB.DK) are gaining nearly 11% and climbing to historic highs. The reason is the results of a study of the obesity-fighting...
Yesterday after the close of trading, Lucid (LCID.US) reported its quarterly results, which failed to beat analysts' expectations. Despite an initial...
Today, ECB consumer survey results for June were published at 9:00 BST time. Expectations for inflation over the next 12 months decreased to 3.4%...
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) clarified that its recent yield curve adjustment, announced on July 28th, was intended to sustain the current loose monetary policy...
Italy has approved a 40% tax on banks' additional profits for the year 2023, aimed at supporting individuals with first mortgages and reducing taxes...
Markets in Europe open slightly lower Export and import to China dropped significantly Speeches by FED members in the first half of the day The...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Tuesday - Nikkei and Nifty 50 gained while Kospi, S&P/ASX 200 and indices from China traded lower. The...
The first stock market session of this week on the European markets turned out to be relatively mixed. The German DAX lost 0.01%, and the Euro Stoxx...
Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB.US) reported a solid financial performance in the second quarter earnings, with its stock heading towards a record high. The firm...
BoE's Huw Pill commented on the latest macro data and how the narrative around the rate decision is currently shaping up. Banker's highlights...
During today's session, the quotations of contracts based on American NATGAS are gaining nearly 5% in response to incoming weather forecasts in the...
EUR/USD, has been under pressure over the past few weeks. While on one hand, declines in equities have strengthened the US dollar, on the other hand,...
The cryptocurrency market sentiment has not changed significantly over the past week and remains weak. Particularly worrisome is the weakness...
Wall Street opens slightly higher at the beginning of the week Williams indicates interest rates cuts in the next year Stocks are trending upwards...
Indices in Europe make slight gains at the start of the wee German industrial production data surprises sharply lower Sentix data...
Gold is once again trading near its lowest levels in a month, but bulls are seeking hope in the recent rebound that occurred on Friday and was preceded...
Majority of the largest US companies have already reported their financial results for the second quarter of the year. However, this does not mean that...