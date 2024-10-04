Chart of the day - WHEAT (07.08.2023)
In terms of market-moving news, this past weekend has been very calm with neither politicians, nor central bankers delivering any significant comments....
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
European indices set to open lower German industrial production drops 1.5% MoM in June (exp. -0.4% MoM) Earnings from Palantir, Lucid...
German industrial production data for June was released this morning at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a 0.4% MoM drop in German industrial output,...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed during the first session of a new week - Nikkei and Nifty 50 gained while Kospi, S&P/ASX 200 and indices...
The macro event of the day was the NFP reading from the USA. The data for July showed a lower-than-expected market increase in non-farm employment...
Economic calendar for the next week is less busy than this week but still includes some reports that can be considered top-tier. US CPI report for July...
Fortinet's (FTNT.US) shares declined by 22.50% in today's market session after the company published its financial results for the second...
FED banker, Austan Goolsbee, commented on today's NFP data and the current macro situation in the context of FED's monetary policy: the FED...
Amazon (AMZN.US) Amazon's shares are surging by 10.40% after the e-commerce and cloud computing behemoth beat Q2 expectations and raised its outlook....
Wall Street opens higher after NFP report Nonfarm payrolls increased by 187000 in July Amazon gains 9% at the market open Investors reacted...
Canadian Unempoyment rate: 5,5% vs 5,5% exp. and 5,4% previously Canadian Empoyment change: -6,4 kv vs 25k expected and 59,9k previously US macro...
US, NFP report for July. Non-farm payrolls: 187k vs 200k expected (209k previously) Unemployment rate: 3.5% vs 3.6% expected (3.6% previously) Wage...
Indices in Europe are losing, but the sheer scale of the sell-off is minima General sentiment has improved somewhat after a series of sell-offs...
The first of four key macro reports for Fed's September decision - NFP report for July - will be released today at 1:30 pm BST. The US jobs market...
USDCAD is one of the pairs to watch in the early afternoon as the first Friday of a new month has come and therefore it is time for release of jobs data...
Wall Street was anticipating today's reports from Amazon (AMZN.US) and Apple (AAPL.US) - the two companies have a combined total of about $4.5 trillion...
European indices set to open higher Jobs data from US and Canada Amazon jumps 8% after earnings, Apple drops 2% European index futures point...
German industrial orders data for June was released this morning at 7:00 am BST. Data was expected to show a 2.0% MoM drop in orders, following a very...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower but off the session lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.25%, Nasdaq moved 0.10% lower and Dow Jones declined...