Chart of the day - EURJPY (28.07.2023)
EURJPY is one of the currency pairs that is experiencing elevated volatility today. Bank of Japan meeting is a prime reason behind JPY-volatility while...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
German GDP report for Q2 2023 was released today at 9:00 am BST and was expected to show a 0.1% QoQ expansion, following a 0.3% QoQ contraction in Q1 2023....
Two key pieces of data from the Spanish economy were released this morning at 8:00 am BST - GDP report for Q2 2023 and CPI inflation report for July. While...
European indices set for slightly lower opening Flash CPI data for July from Europe US core PCE inflation for June European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower - S&P 500 dropped 0.64%, Dow Jones moved 0.67% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.55%. Small-cap Russell...
The end of today's session brought a lot of turmoil to the markets after reports of possible changes to Japan's yield control program. In...
Intel (INTC.US) is one of the leading manufacturers of personal computer (PC) processors. It will report results after today's US session. Investors...
The USDJPY pair is losing sharply and going below the 140 barrier after NIKKEI's announcement about a possible modification of the yield curve control...
Wall Street gains, US100 leads with 1.4% rise Fed rate hike in line with expectations doesn't hold back the bulls Meta Platforms (META.US) results...
Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates the working gas in storage to be 2,987 billion cubic feet (Bcf). This figure indicates a net increase...
ECB will no longer pay interest on minimum reserves - banking sector shares drop after the decision Precious metals lose heavily...
Strong macro data from the United States and a conference by Christine Lagarde, who despite hawkish stance didn't rule out a pause at current levels...
Spotify stock dropped 20% off recent highs Company announce price hikes in over 50 countries Sell-off driven by 'sell-the-fact' attitude Strong...
Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank chair will comment on EBC 25 bp rate hike to 3,75% and situation in EMU economy. As for now Lagarde...
US, US GDP report for Q2. GDP growth (annualized). Actual: 2.4%. Expected: 1.8%. Previous: 2.0% PCE core. Actual: 3.8% QoQ. Expected:...
Social media giant Meta Platforms (META.US, formerly Facebook) today reported Q2 2023 results. The report beat analysts' expectations on both the revenue...
The European Central Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 1:15 pm BST. Just as was the case with the FOMC decision yesterday, the...
Today is the second day of this week's central bank marathon. Traders will hear from the ECB today at 1:15 pm BST, when the Bank announces its next...
FOMC announced a 25 basis point rate hike yesterday, following a pause in hiking at June meeting. Such a decision was widely expected and traders were...