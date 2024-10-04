Economic calendar: A key day for the earnings season!
European indices futures point to slightly lower session opening Quarterly results of companies in the spotlight for investor Unilever...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
European indices futures point to slightly lower session opening Quarterly results of companies in the spotlight for investor Unilever...
Yesterday's trading session on Wall Street marked the 11th consecutive positive close for the Dow Jones index. The Asia-Pacific...
In Europe, investor sentiment was undermined by incoming PMI data from Europe, which indicated a marked decline in business sentiment on the Old...
OPEC+ production and export cuts and slowing US oil production growth could play a role for valuations in the second half of the year. US PMI data released...
According to comments by Ukraine's agriculture minister Solskyi, Russia is trying to hinder Ukraine's wheat exports by alternative routes to the...
The cryptocurrency market is seeing increased volatility in the latter part of today's session, with BITCOIN breaking below the psychological barrier...
Wall Street opens marginally higher. US500 gains 0.2% and US100 loses 0.05% Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ.US) failed to meet Wall Street's...
Industrial: Actual: 49.0; Expectations 46.4; Previously 46.3 Service:Actual: 52.4; Expectations 54; Previously 54.4 Compared to reading from European...
An avalanche of institutions applying to create a spot ETF for Bitcoin ultimately failed to cause a dynamic continuation of Bitcoin's rally above $30,000....
European companies under pressure with moderate declines Markets await Big Tech earnings reports and central bank decisions German...
The Popular Party (PP) has prevailed in the elections, although far from the threshold of an absolute majority and much less than expected since its resounding...
The center-right People's Party (PP) won Sunday's snap general election in Spain, winning 136 seats in the 350-seat parliament. PP leader Alberto...
The German July flash PMI data: Manufacturing: Actual 38.8, Expected 41, Previously: 40.6 Services: Actual 52, Expected 53.1, Previously: 54,1 Manufacturing...
The EURUSD rate remains defensive at its lowest levels in eight days, approaching the consolidation range again Upcoming readings of PMI indices in...
European futures indices indicate a slightly lower session opening The week of PMI data begins with Australia and Japan This week is practically...
Asia-Pacific indices traded mostly lower during Monday's trading session. Japan's Nikkei decreses 0.1%, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded...
Investors moods on european trading session were mixed, DAX ended Friday session with 0,17% decline, FTSE was slightly higher, and CAC40 ended week...
Shares of the contract manufacturer of the world's most advanced chips, Taiwan Semicondcutors (TSM.US), have come under pressure to realize gains after...
Futures contracts on WHEAT are losing more than 3.5% after yesterday's session, when a candlestick reversal formation was finally ...