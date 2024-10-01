US OPEN: Markets awaiting Powell's speech at Jackson Hole, Workday surges after results
Wall Street in green at the start of the session US100 remains above an important resistance point Workday surges after results, Ross Stores...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Today is one of the most important events in recent weeks - the economic symposium in Jackson Hole, where Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak....
Canadian retail sales report for June was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show month-over-month declines in both headline and core...
Peloton's shares are experiencing a 2,6% decline in premarket trading, following an impressive 35% surge yesterday. This comes after the company reported...
European indices gain at the end of the week Powell's speech at 3:00 p.m. BST in the investors' spotlight Delivery Hero leads gains on...
Japanese yen is the best performing G10 currency today, with USDJPY pulling back below the 146.00 mark. This comes after BoJ Governor Ueda took part in...
Co dalej z notowaniami Ethereum, czy dojdzie do wybicia z konsolidacji?
European indices set for flat opening Fed Chair Powell speaks at Jackson Hole symposium Canadian retail sales data, US new home sales report European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.89%, Dow Jones moved 0.43% lower, Nasdaq slumped 1.67% and small-cap...
European indexes recorded a mixed session today. They mostly remained suspended around the previous session's closing prices. On the European map,...
Zoom reported stronger-than-expected results for 2Q24. In response to the company's report, the stock shot up more than 12%, approaching its highest...
On the eve of Powell's speech, U.S. indices record a downward correction. The S&P 500 is down 0.6%, the Nasdaq 100 is losing more than 1%, and...
Precious metals contracts are sharply declining during today's session. Quotations are not helped by a strengthening dollar, which is gaining today...
U.S.-based natural gas contracts are losing more than 6% today after weekly EIA data indicated a larger build in crude inventories than expected. The weekly...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the start of the session US100 remains above an important resistance point Peloton results, Advance Auto Parts...
US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Aug P: 48.0 (est 49.5; prev 49.6) - S&P Global Services PMI Aug P: 55.2 (est 54.0; prev 55.0) - S&P Global...
- US, initial jobless claims. Actual: 232k. Expected: 230k. Previous: 227k Although the EURUSD pair lost value briefly after the reading, the magnitude...
ECB Rate Expectations: Expectations regarding the ECB policy rates remained largely unchanged, although there was some adjustment following the U.S. CPI...
European indices gain in the first half of Thursday's session ECB minutes indicate possible rate cut at September meeting Bavarian Nordic...