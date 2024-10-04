Chart of the day - GOLD (05.07.2023)
FOMC minutes release is a key macro event of the day. Document will be released at 7:00 pm BST and will relate to the June 13-14, 2023 meeting. Fed decided...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Services PMI indices from European countries were released this morning. Most releases were revisions to preliminary reports and therefore we did not observe...
IFR issued a recommendation for GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 1.2711 Take...
European indices set for slightly lower opening FOMC minutes in the spotlight Revisions of European services PMIs for June European index futures...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded slightly lower today. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.3%, Kospi traded 0.4% down and Nifty 50 declined 0.1%....
Tuesday on the global markets was rather calm and uneventful, mostly due to absence of US traders who were off to celebrate Independence Day There...
GBP is one of the best performing G10 currencies today. There were no data releases from the United Kingdom scheduled for today but there were some comments...
Nomura issued a recommendation for USDCAD currency pair. Nomura recommends taking a long, pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Output cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia announced for August amount to 1.5 million barrels per day combined, and additional Algeria announced a voluntary...
Oil Oil reacted strongly on the first trading day of July following information indicating additional supply restrictions from the two largest...
The falls that we have witnessed in the last days of the Tesla (TSLA.US) share, were quickly offset by the expected number of deliveries for the second...
European indices drop despite limited liquidity due to US holiday Rheinmetall (RHM.DE), Northrop Grumman (NOC.US) and Lockheed...
Nomura issued a recommendation for EURUSD currency pair. Nomura recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Saudi Arabia and Russia's supply cut announcement fails to offset concerns over manufacturing activity slowdown worldwide Deceleration in China,...
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has kept interest rates unchanged at 4.10% The RBA aims to balance supply and demand in the economy and assess...
The RBA decision the only significant publication No trading on Wall Street Today's macroeconomic calendar is practically empty. In the USA,...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded sideways during the Tuesday session. Nikkei declined 0.6%, Kospi dropped 0.2% and S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.4%. Indices...
In the US, we celebrate Independence Day on July 4th. As a result, the market closed early today, with significantly reduced volume. Tomorrow, which...
The yield curve in the US is experiencing increasing inversion. Today, a new local low was reached, slightly below -110 basis points. This is a result...