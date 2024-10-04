US Open: Wall Street extends gains, US100 is rising 0.20%
Wall Street gains at the opening Bridgewater co-CIO Greg Jensen said markets are getting it wrong and warned of a bad outlook for stocks and bonds Tesla...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
Wall Street gains at the opening Bridgewater co-CIO Greg Jensen said markets are getting it wrong and warned of a bad outlook for stocks and bonds Tesla...
USA, ISM index for the manufacturing sector in June: Actual: 46.0. Expected: 47.1. Previous: 46.9. Price Paid Index. Actual: 41.8. Expected: 44.0,...
Tesla delivered a record-breaking 466,140 cars worldwide in the Q2, surpassing expectations Shares gain more than 6% in premarket US trading following...
A report was released on Friday that clearly showed lower soybean plantings in the United States than initially planned. The decrease in soybean plantings...
Old Continent wipes out some of early session gains PMI data confirms weakness in the industrial sector UBS weakens sentiment among...
IFR issued a recommendation for GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 1.2680 Take...
Oil prices are on the rise this morning. The move was somewhat puzzling at first as it was quite steep and there was no accompanying news. However, the...
Economic calendar for the European morning was dominated by releases of manufacturing PMI indices for June. However, it should be said that the majority...
Swiss franc took a hit this morning following the release of CPI data for June from Switzerland. Report was expected to show a deceleration from 2.2 to...
European indices set for flat or slightly higher opening ISM manufacturing index due at 3:00 pm BST Final manufacturing PMIs for June from Europe...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded higher during the first session of a new week. Nikkei jumped 1.7%, S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.6% higher, Kospi added...
The PCE Core inflation came in slightly lower than before and below expectations at 4.6% YoY (expected 4.7% YoY), leading to further weakness in...
Apple Inc. (AAPL.US) is close to becoming the first-ever company to close with a market value of $3 trillion, as its stock is rising more than 1.8%...
The largest global manufacturer of athletic footwear and apparel, Nike (NKE.US) reported results for its fiscal fourth quarter. Although sales in both...
Wall Street opens higher as PCE data reveals lowest inflation in over 2 years S&P 500 is up 1.0%, and Nasdaq Composite gains 1.1% Headline PCE...
The University of Michigan released the final consumer sentiment index for Junetoday at 3:00 pm BST. In June, UoM index rises to 64.4, surpassing...
The Wall Street Journal reports that the SEC finds the recent filings for the creation of the first Bitcoin ETF to be inadequate. The SEC specifically...
Markets gain on wave of macro data releases LEG Immobilien increases forecasts for the full year This week's final trading session...
US, data pack for May. PCE price index y/y: 3.8% vs 3.8% exp. and 4.4% previously PCE price index m/m: 0.1% vs 0,1% exp and 0.4% previously Core...