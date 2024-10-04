Morning wrap (27.06.2023)
Indexes from the Asia-Pacific region were mixed during the second session of the new week. Nikkei dropped by 0.5%, S&P/ASX 200 gained...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Wall Street, after initial gains at the beginning of the session, ended the day in losses. The sharper declines were not caused by any specific information...
Wall Street indices are starting the week with dynamic declines. The scale of the sell-off is best seen on the technology behemoth US100, which is currently...
Shares of global pharmaceutical company Pfizer (PFE.US) are down nearly 4 per cent in today's session following the end of work on an experimental...
Last week was marked by a deterioration in the overall market sentiment, which ultimately led to declines in indices and gains in the US dollar. The...
Wall Street opens higher after volatile weekend Indices trade calmly following the chaotic but short-lived mutiny in Russia Wall Street...
Dallas Regional Activity for June Actual: -23.2 versus -20.0 expected and -29.1 previously The regional indicator from the Federal...
Credit Agricole CIB Research has issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position, with the...
Aston Martin (AML.UK) and Lucid Group (LCID.US) have entered into an agreement in which Lucid, in exchange for a 3.7% stake, will share high-performance...
Last week, we witnessed hawkish signals from many central banks. Some of them raised interest rates more aggressively than expected, and in the case of...
DE30 caps some of the morning's decline Index remains below its 50-day EMA Ifo adds to gloomy investor sentiment Analysts...
NATGAS continues to gain after last week's rollover and trades above $2.80 per MMBTu already, what may suggest that seasonal rebound has already started....
Cryptocurrencies are seeing a slight correction after Bitcoin's euphoric gains last week. At the same time BTC' is trading above $30,000 for the...
Kryptowaluty notują nieznaczną korektę po euforycznych wzrostach Bitcoina z zeszłego tygodnia. Jednocześnie 'król kryptowalut' notowany...
Ifo Institute released a new set of survey data today at 9:00 am BST. Data turned out to be a disappointment. Headline Business Climate index dropped from...
Summary of Opinions from Bank of Japan's June meeting was released overnight and while the document is often overlooked by investors, this time it...
European indices set for flat opening Survey data from Germany and the United States Speeches from ECB and SNB members Markets remain calm...
Feud between Russian Ministry of Defense and PMC Wagner escalated into a rebellion over the weekend with the latter taking control of a few Russian...
This week brought a hawkish surprise from central banks, with the Bank of England and Norges Bank making larger-than-expected interest rate hikes. Fed...