BITCOIN drops below $30,000 as crypto custodian deal fails
Bitcoin is pulling back today and making a move back below the $30,000 mark. Drop comes after cryptocurrency custodian BitGo informed that it has terminated...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
From a fundamental point of view, DOE report released earlier today should be positive for oil prices. Inventories dropped by more than 3 million barrels,...
Fed Chair Powell appeared on Capitol Hill today for the second day of his congressional semiannual testimonies. Powell testified before the US Senate banking...
The US Department of Energy released an official weekly report on US oil and oil derivative inventories at 4:00 pm BST today. Report came a day later than...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show an...
US existing home sales data for May was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Data was on watch after building permits and housing starts data released earlier...
Wall Street open lower, threatens to extend downbeat streak for fourth day Powell to testify before US Senate committee today Root...
DE30 makes up for most of the early session declines Covestro rejects Abu Dhabi National Oil Co's takeover bid European benchmarks...
Consulting firm Accenture (ACN.US) reported preliminary results for the current quarter and forecasts for the rest of the year that fell short of expectations...
The latest weekly report on US jobless claims was released at 1:30 pm BST today. Report was expected to show a slightly lower initial jobless claims than...
The DAX future / DE30 has given back all the gains from last week. Source: xStation5 W1 chart The psychologically significant level of 16,000...
Turkish Weekly Repo Rate (CBRT). Turkish lira weakened after smaller than expected rate hike by. USDTRY is near all-time-highs again. Now:...
The Bank of England announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm BST. All economists polled by Bloomberg expected BoE to deliver a 25...
Britain's main benchmark UK100 is the weakest European index today, losing more than 1%. The upcoming - likely hawkish - decision by the Bank of England...
Norwegian Key Policy Rate decision came in 11:00 BST. Norges Bank unexpectedly increased interest rates to 3,75% level by 50 bp rate hike from previously...
Switzerland central bank (SNB) decision came in line with market expectations - the 25 bp rate hike. After decision CHF weakened to EUR - EURCHF is at...
Futures point to lower opening of European session Markets await SNB and Bank of England One step closer to CBRT radical move Market...
U.S. indexes failed to recover yesterday and closed the session lower. The S&P 500 lost 0.5%, the Dow Jones lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq closed...
Wednesday's session brought a deepening correction in the stock market, with major European stock indices ending the trading session lower. The...