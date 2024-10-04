What to expect from Powell's testimony?
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will appear in US Congress this week to deliver his semiannual testimony. As usual, there will be two hearings -...

Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Traders should brace for a potential spike in GBP volatility in the remaining part of the week. This is because of two important events that are related...
Wall Street opens lower after a long weekend Small-cap Russell 2000 is a top laggard among US indices PayPal gains after KKR &...
Silver is trading over 2% lower today, with the move being driven by significant strengthening of the US dollar triggered by better-than-expected US housing...
Oil Oil remains under pressure due to a persistent oversupply in the market. It's worth noting that additional cuts from Saudi Arabia will...
Dax reduces some of the declines from the start of the day News of a possible takeover of Covestro (1COV.DE) fuels the company's shares Lanxess...
US housing market data for May was released today at 1:30 pm BST and it turned out to be a huge positive surprise. Building permits increased 5.2% MoM...
NIO (NIO.US), the Chinese electric vehicle company we've talked about so much about in the past, seems to be in the midst of a crisis right now, and...
The shares of German chemical company Lanxess (LXS.DE) are trading down 16% today in the face of the earnings warning issued. Moreover, the scale of the...
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) considered its last interest rate hike as a finely balanced decision. There is increasing frustration due to...
European indices open lower on the second day of the week Data from the US housing market Speeches by central bankers in the spotlight Today,...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower during the second trading session of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.14%, Kospi traded with no change and indices...
During Monday's session, we could observe risk aversion in the European stock market. Major stock indexes started the new week with losses. European...
In the past week we have seen dynamic increases on the AUDUSD currency pair. Looking technically at the H4 chart, the recent upward impulse is more than...
After the huge rally of recent weeks, contracts on the Nikkei (JAP225) have re-entered a correction and are losing almost 1.5% today. The mood in Asian...
German giant Airbus (AIR.DE) has received a record order for 500 jets from IndiGo, India's largest airline. The company will supply A320 aircraft -...
This Monday is being marked by corrections in most assets that experienced significant appreciation last week. Regarding EUR/USD, the euro is beginning...
Industrial metals are not having a successful session today, but among aluminum, copper and nickel, zinc (ZINC) contracts are seeing the biggest declines,...
The cryptocurrency market has managed to recover some of the losses of the past few days, but it is still difficult to talk about a significant rebound....