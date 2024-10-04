Binance international operations breakdown - recent news 🔍
Netherlands (16.06.2023): Binance has stopped its operations in the Netherlands after failing to secure a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license....
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
Netherlands (16.06.2023): Binance has stopped its operations in the Netherlands after failing to secure a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license....
Christopher J. Waller of the Fed commented today on the US monetary policy situation. From Waller's overall message, one can infer that there will...
EUR jumped in the early afternoon following comments from Pierre Wunsch, chief of Belgian central bank and ECB member. Wunsch said that ECB rate hikes...
The Nasdaq 100 index (US100) closed at its highest level in 14 months, with a gain of over 1%. Recent rally is fueled by AI boom and easing CPI data Nasdaq...
Wall Street indices ended yesterday's trading with gains: S&P 500 and Nasdaq up by 1.2%, Dow Jones up by 1.3%, and Russell 2000 up by 0.8%. Asia-Pacific...
European indices are opening higher University of Michigan data: Consumer sentiment and inflation expectations HICP inflation for the Eurozone After...
Today, investors learned a lot about key data from the US economy. Overall, the data came mixed, with slight slowdowns visible in some sectors/regions...
Natural gas prices are gaining as the EIA inventory reading indicated 84 bcf versus 94 bcf expected and 104 bcf Additionally, gains are supported...
The manufacturing sector in the United States presented a mixed picture in June 2023, according to the latest Empire State Manufacturing Index and Philadelphia...
Norway's Opera (OPRA.US) is a company that offers web browsers for PCs and mobile devices. Its shares have risen nearly 600% since the bottom in October...
Wall Street is to open higher today Jobless Claims data rises more than expected ECB hikes rates by 25 bp and suggests it is far from the end of...
US industrial production in May: -0.2% m/m. Expected: 0.05% m/m. Previously: +0.5% m/m US capacity utilization (m/m) in May: 79.6% Expected: 79.7%;...
The ECB has decided to raise rates by 25 basis points today. Christine Lagarde, the head of the ECB, is speaking: Inflation has been decreasing...
Bunge agreed to purchase Viterra Transaction finance with 75% in stock and 25% in cash Bunge to repurchase own shares worth $2 billion Merger...
US retail sales data for May was released at 1:30 pm BST today, the final piece of top-tier US data scheduled for this week. However, as the FOMC meeting...
US jobless claims came higher than analysts's expectations. Jobless Claims: Actual: 262K. Expected 250k. Previous 261k. The number of initial...
The European Central Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 1:15 pm BST. Market expected the ECB to deliver the second 25 basis point...
Dax drops in the wake of yesterday's FOMC decision Attention now turns to the ECB Deutsche Bank forecasts decline in earnings...
Euro is one of the best performing G10 currencies today. The ECB is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision today at 1:15 pm BST and markets...