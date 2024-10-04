US500 close to 4,400 before the Fed 📈
Today, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve as investors await the interest rate decision following its meeting. After 10 months of consecutive rate hikes,...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
Today, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve as investors await the interest rate decision following its meeting. After 10 months of consecutive rate hikes,...
Turkish lira gained around 0.7% following an interview with Turkish President Erdogan. Erdogan said that he will accept steps that finance minister Mehmet...
The shares of automaker Toyota (TM.US) gained nearly 8% in the Asian session and it's ADRs are up nearly 5% ahead of Wall Street's open. The company...
Japan's Nikkei stock index closed yesterday's session at 33-year highs last seen in 1989, above 33,000 points, and today contracts on the index...
Gold price slide after the US CPI data, lifting Treasury yields Fed meeting expected to increase volatility in the gold Despite fluctuations, gold...
A calm beggining of the session in the Europe FED decision dominates today's calendar US PPI inflation Today's calendar is clearly...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today. Nikkei gained 0.1% while Kospi traded 0.5% lower. Indices from China also traded lower by 0.4%. Hong...
Wall Street indices traded higher today following US CPI data for May. S&P 500 trades 0.8% higher, Nasdaq adds 0.9% and Dow Jones advances 0.6%....
The British pound is the best performing G10 currency today. GBP caught a bid following the solid jobs report for April released this morning. Data showed...
BNP issued a recommendation for the GBPAUD currency pair. Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Super Micro Computers (SMCI.US) is mainly engaged in building and selling so-called server chips and memory systems for data centers in large companies....
Popular among retail investors, GameStop (GME.US) is gaining nearly 10% today and has reached local highs of March 2022. The reason is Ryan Cohen's...
Wall Street indices launched cash session higher US CPI data for May hints at Fed staying on hold tomorrow Nasdaq-100 (US100) approaches...
US CPI report for May was released today at 1:30 pm BST. While inflation data from the United States is always closely watched by market participants,...
Dax erases gains from early session Infineon set to move production to the US Investors' attention focuses on the US CPI reading Tuesday's...
The OPEC report remains relatively unchanged compared to the May report: The OPEC report indicates maintaining oil demand growth forecast for...
Cryptocurrency RIPPLE gains 5% as fintech lawyers await to get access to internal SEC correspondence in court later today. Ripple has been fighting the...
Oil Goldman Sachs lowers the end-2023 outlook for Brent oil price from $96 to $85 per barrel, due to excessive production in Russia and Iran,...