💲Dollar in retreat ahead of inflation
Inflation is clearly declining around the world, although it is still treated as a big problem by most central banks, so high interest rates must be maintained....
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
SoundHound Inc. (SOUN.US) is another of the companies with potential in artificial intelligence (AI) developments. This in particular is a leading artificial...
German ZEW indices for June were released today at 10:00 am BST. Economic sentiment: -8.5 vs -13.5 expected (-10.7 previously) Current...
The UK labor report showed a decrease in the unemployment rate, which fell to 3.8% from the previous 3.9%. The payrolls report revealed a...
Futures indices indicate a higher opening for the trading session in Europe Key CPI data in the USA CPI and ZEW in Germany The positive sentiment...
Change in unemployment benefits: -13.6k compared to the previous change of 23.4k (revised from 46.7k). Change in employment 3m/3m: 250k (expected: 150k;...
Asian markets, US, and European futures rose in anticipation that the Federal Reserve will pause its aggressive tightening measures. Indices...
American indices continue to rise. The US500 has a chance for annual records and the US100 for the highest closing since April last year in anticipation...
XPeng (XPEV.US) shares are rising more than 12% to $10 per share after the company announced more than 25,000 orders for its G6 SUV within 72 hours of...
Wall Street is set to open higher US100 is again near this year ATH AMD - higher price targets for semiconductor company Wall Street futures...
Crude oil continues its declines in another week of June. In addition, new Goldman Sachs forecasts for crude have emerged. GS is now pointing to a level...
UBS completes takeover of Credit Suisse Bernstein supports Adidas quotes The first trading session of the week starts with gains...
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) issued a recommendation for CHFJPY currency pair. RBC recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) launched new week's trading with a bullish price gap. Move higher at the opening was driven by new set of weather forecasts...
ANZ issued a recommendation for EURUSD currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 1.0775 Take...
Cryptocurrencies have failed to erase the sell-off of recent days and are trading under pressure - amid fears of market regulation. Cryptocurrency companies...
Oil is taking a hit at the beginning of a new week. Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI) are trading around 1.5% lower at press time. Recent OPEC actions and...
IFR issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 0.8590 Take...
European indices set for slightly higher opening Fed, ECB and BoJ rate decisions this week US CPI and retail sales, Chinese monthly activity data...