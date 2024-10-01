Morning Wrap (21.08.2024)
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region are experiencing a slightly upward session. Chinese indices are gaining between 0.05% and 0.15%, the Japanese...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
European indices end the day with declines. On the continent, domestic markets behaved worst today. The British FTSE 100 Index ended the day similarly....
Bank of America Corp. (BAC.US) slumped more than 2.05% today after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc.(BRKB.US) sold between Aug 15 and...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on the pair with following...
Wall Street gains slightly in early Tuesday session US100 knocks out an important resistance point Lowe's loses after release of quarterly...
Gold continues its strong gains and tests the vicinity of $2530 per ounce, gaining 1%. This is due to the weakness of the US dollar, which is causing a...
Canada - Inflation Data for July: Trimmed CPI: Actual: 2.7%; YoY forecast 2.8% YoY; previous 2.9% YoY; Median CPI: Actual: 2.5%...
European indices in mixed mood ahead of Wall Street open Changes in the register of short positions on Hugo Boss and Zalando shares General market...
Oil Israel is said to have accepted the proposed terms of a ceasefire in the conflict with Hamas, which were presented by the United States. The...
The dollar extends its downward trend, reaching its lowest level since the beginning of the year. The dollar's decline is being supported by growing...
Swedish Riksbank Rate Actual 3.5% (Forecast 3.5%, Previous 3.75%) Statement Summary The Executive Board has decided to cut the policy rate by...
Today's macroeconomic calendar is relatively light and lacks events that could significantly impact global financial markets. The most important events...
Low volatility on Wall Street yesterday has led to a similarly directionless session in the Asia-Pacific region today. Chinese indices are down between...
The new week begins with extremely low volatility and moderate gains. On the other hand, this situation may change, as the FOMC minutes are scheduled...
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM.US) gains over 23% after the company reported strong second-quarter results that exceeded market consensus. The company...
The price of natural gas (NATGAS) is up more than 5% today, recovering all losses from the end of last week. It's worth noting that prices reached...
Stock indices in the USA open flat The dollar drops significantly at the start of the session Bond yields remain relatively unchanged Today...
DAX fluctuates around Friday's close Germany plans to cut spending on military aid to Ukraine in 2025 Varta records about 50% price drop Today's...